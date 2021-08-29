3 major talking points from the Chicago Bears Week 3 victory over the Titans

The Chicago Bears ended their preseason with a remarkable comeback victory over the Tennessee Titans 27-24. Chicago decided to give Andy Dalton the night off after naming him the Week 1 starter.

The Chicago Bears defense showed up on Saturday night. Tre Roberson and Danny Trevathan both intercepted passes. Roberson intercepted Logan Woodside's pass and returned it for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Chicago's defense got to the Titans' quarterbacks six times but could only walk away with one sack. The Chicago Bears struggled to get their ground game working against the Titans, only rushing for 63 yards on 21 attempts.

The Chicago Bears may not have looked great against the Titans, but they did give their fan base three major talking points heading into the regular season.

Can the Chicago Bears make a playoff run after their preseason performances?

Jesper Horsted had a massive night to end Chicago's preseason

#1 Jasper Horsted has a break out performance against the Tennessee Titans

Jasper Horsted played in his first NFL game since 2019 during Chicago's Week 2 preseason loss to the Bills. The second-year tight end caught one pass for nine yards against Buffalo. Horsted had a career night against the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears tight end caught all five of his targets for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Horsted caught one touchdown during the 2019 season. If his Week 3 performance is a sign of things to come, Horsted could contribute to Chicago's offense this season.

#2 Nick Foles shows why he's still a reliable trade target

Not too long ago, Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. Foles now finds himself sitting behind both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields in Chicago. Foles showed on Saturday that he still has a lot left in his tank.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback came out strong against the Tennessee Titans, completing 10 of his 13 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Foles proved why teams should still consider trading for him. As the final roster cuts draw closer, the Chicago Bears could start receiving calls about Foles.

#3 Justin Fields will start for the Bears, but nobody knows when that will happen

Justin Fields started a massive debate in Chicago after his preseason debut against the Dolphins. The Chicago Bears fan base was calling for Fields to be the star of Week 1. Fields took a step back against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the preseason, but fans were still high on the rookie quarterback.

The former Ohio State quarterback didn't put up eye-popping numbers against the Titans. He completed seven of his ten passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Matt Nagy told reporters that he found out one thing about his rookie quarterback, stating that Fields is "pretty special when he's outside the pocket."

Andy Dalton has three strikes heading into the upcoming season. If the Bears lose to the Rams, Bengals, and Browns, Justin Fields might receive his first NFL start against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Edited by Diptanil Roy