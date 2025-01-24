3 matchups that could make or break Bills vs Chiefs feat. Khalil Shakir vs Trent McDuffie

The Buffalo Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the entire 2024 NFL season. The game will take place in the conference championship round to determine the AFC representative in Super Bowl LIX.

Here are some key matchups that could directly determine the game's outcome.

Bills vs Chiefs matchups to watch in conference championship

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bills vs Chiefs - Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Travis Kelce vs Terrel Bernard

Trending

Travis Kelce had a bit of a down year this season compared to his usual massive standards during his legendary career. That didn't matter in the Kansas City Chiefs playoff victory last week as he once again dominated with seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

In their first meeting with the Buffalo Bills this year, Terrel Bernard did an excellent job in coverage against Kelce, limiting to just two receptions for eight yards. Bernard was one of the key reasons for the Bills' victory in the matchup, adding a sack and an interception, so he will need to step up against Kelce again.

#2 - Khalil Shakir vs Trent McDuffie

Khalil Shakir has been Josh Allen's top wide receiver all season, leading the Bills in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. He has continued this in the playoffs with 12 receptions for 128 yards, which is more than double the output of any other Bills wide receiver in the postseason this year.

He will have a massive challenge in this matchup against the Chiefs as he is likely to be covered often by Trent McDuffie, one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the NFL.

While Shakir recorded eight receptions in his first matchup against the Chiefs, he wasn't guarded by McDuffie, so it will be interesting to see if he can have similar success in a tougher assignment.

#3 - James Cook vs Chris Jones

James Cook has been a major contributor for the Bills this season, including in the playoffs, where he has totaled 187 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first two postseason games. They have also rushed for four total touchdowns in those two games, so their ground game will likely be a key factor.

The Chiefs allowed Joe Mixon to rush for 88 yards and a touchdown last week, so their rushing defense could be an issue. If anyone is going to step up for them, it will most likely be multi-time All-Pro Chris Jones, one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. If he can help slow down Cook and the rest of the Bills' ground game, he could change the dynamic of their offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.