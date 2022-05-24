3 most frustrating NFL QBs in the game today 

The NFL today seems to be filled with superstar quarterbacks. But at the same time, there are others who cause fans to pull out their own hair on a weekly basis. Think of those who have shown massive potential, only to falter in big moments.

It goes without saying that becoming a starting quarterback in the NFL is a monumental feat. But here are three signal-callers who are easily the most frustrating in the NFL today.

#1 - Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is now on his third team after being selected No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. He spent 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts, where head coach Frank Reich took a chance on the young signal-caller.

Things weren't great, but the Colts were a near certainty for the postseason. Then came a collapse, capped off by a double-digit loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

The result was so bad that Wentz was sent to the Washington Commanders shortly after. He appears to be another placeholder while Washington figures out a long-term plan for the position. Teams seem to upgrade at quarterback once Wentz leaves. This may already have some fans in Washington concerned and frustrated about their immediate future.

#2 - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has enjoyed some success with the Dallas Cowboys. However, this success comes exclusively in the regular season. While he is 53-32 in the regular season, his team's most recent playoff loss dropped him to 1-3 in postseason play.

This is where the frustration comes into play for fans in Dallas. Prescott has made two Pro Bowls and is the undisputed franchise quarterback for the Cowboys. Yet he is also on a $160 million deal, which carries a world of expectations that aren't quite being met.

So far, Prescott only shines when the lights aren't at their brightest.

#3 - Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is arguably the most fascinating quarterback in the entire NFL. He was drafted alongside Robert Griffin III in Washington and took over once his counterpart was hobbled by injuries.

That then turned into a fully-guaranteed, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. That deal led to a two-year, $66 million extension. He keeps getting paid, yet the Vikings have made the postseason just once with Cousins under center. That was in 2019 when the team fell in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans in Minnesota see the quarterback continually getting big money, but not making the NFL postseason. He may be better than starting over from scratch, but his inability to turn the Vikings into contenders makes it easy for his critics to question the money he is receiving.

