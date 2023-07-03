3 moves Kansas City Chiefs should make before training camp to repeat as Super Bowl champs

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2023 season as the biggest favorites once again, fresh off a Super Bowl win and with the offense firing on all cylinders through the minicamp.

While Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are always Super Bowl contenders, every team needs to be prepared in every possible way if they want to make it to the big game. There are a few things that Kansas City should do if they want to remain the best team in the AFC.

Check out three things the Chiefs should do before camp starts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 moves the Chiefs should make before training camp

1 - Extend Chris Jones' contract

You don't need any distractions in your team when you're pushing for a Super Bowl run, and Chris Jones is your best defensive player. He's obviously not going anywhere, but if the two sides can't find a deal before camp starts, the noise will only grow and this will become an unwanted topic. The Chiefs should just extend him now and get over with other things.

Chris Jones is set to be a free agent in 2024

2 - Add a starter wide receiver

2022 proved to the world that Kansas City don't need Tyreek Hill to win a championship, but that doesn't mean that they can just put anybody at receiver and hope for Mahomes to produce magic as always. While Kadarius Toney has a lot of upside and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a good player, they need someone who can step up and play right away, since JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency.

There's always the possibility of signing DeAndre Hopkins and it will continue to be near the team until he signs - whether he signs with Kansas City or other franchise is a different story. But he could be of massive help.

3 - Find a reliable backup tight end to Travis Kelce

There's no way to replace Travis Kelce's production if he goes down, but the Chiefs don't have any other reliable player at the position, which means that Kelce going down would have a massive knuckledown effect on the offense as a whole. They need to find someone that can produce respectable numbers if Kelce can't play for whatever reason.

Poll : 0 votes