3 Myles Garrett trade packages that could result in a win-win situation in 2025

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2017. Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett posted double-digit sacks in six consecutive seasons, including 14 in 2023 and 2024. His contract, signed in 2020 for $125 million with $100 million guaranteed, makes him an attractive asset for championship-hungry teams.

Potential win-win trade scenarios for Myles Garrett and the Browns

Here are some potential trade scenarios that might fit into the Browns' strategy.

1. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions' proposed trade per A to Z Sports offers an interesting package. They would send two first-round picks (2025 and 2026), a third-round pick and quarterback Hendon Hooker to Cleveland. In return, the Browns would receive Garrett, backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

This trade addresses multiple needs for both teams. The Lions gain a transformative defensive player who could elevate their Super Bowl aspirations. The Browns acquire draft capital and a potential quarterback solution, addressing their ongoing quarterback challenges following the Deshaun Watson experiment.

2. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers present a more straightforward trade scenario, according to NFL analyst Tyler Brooke. Their offer includes two first-round picks (2025 and 2026). This move aligns perfectly with the aggressive scheme of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The Packers ranked 26th in pass rush win rate late last season, making Myles Garrett an ideal addition.

For the Browns, the Packers' trade provides two valuable draft picks. This gives Cleveland ammunition to target a franchise quarterback in the 2026 draft, which experts anticipate will be loaded with quarterback talent.

3. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have emerged as serious contenders, as per Tyler Brooke. With $78 million in cap space, they're positioned to make a significant move. Their proposed trade mirrors the Packers' offer: two first-round picks in 2025 and 2026.

The Commanders' defensive statistics make Garrett particularly appealing. They ranked 23rd in defensive DVOA, with only two players recording more than five sacks. Garrett would instantly transform their pass rush and provide leadership for Dan Quinn's team.

Other potential contenders for Myles Garrett

The Lions, Commanders, Vikings, 49ers and Texans see Garrett as a potential defensive addition. His consistent performance makes him an attractive target for teams seeking immediate defensive impact.

Trade rumors are heating up, with multiple franchises expressing interest in the defensive star. ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested a trade package similar to the Khalil Mack deal could be on the table.

The Browns find themselves at a critical crossroads. With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, they're positioned to potentially rebuild their roster through strategic trades and draft selections.

