3 NFC QBs that should not be benched in Week 3

It's just Week 3 of the NFL, but for many fanbases the time has come to hit the panic button.

Typically, during such times, their ire is generally directed towards the quarterback. There is already a clamor from various fans of NFC teams to replace their QBs going into Week 3. While that may seem like a good short-term decision, organizations should avoid dropping quarterbacks unless they absolutely need to. Here's the case for three NFC quarterbacks to keep their jobs heading into Week 3 of NFL action.

QBs who deserve a bit more faith in Week 3

#1 - Daniel Jones, New York Giants

The New York Giants have lost both their opening games. One of the main reasons for that is that they have only scored two passing touchdowns. While Daniel Jones brings a rushing threat, which is admittedly impressive, fans want change heading into Week 3 so that their passing game can improve.

Steve Cohen Stan Account @FouhyStan When do we get to the point where we reach closure with Daniel Jones and start moving on? At some point, when is enough is enough? Something has to give. Daniel Jones is doing the Giants a disservice. I rather see Mike Glennon start at QB. He couldn't be worse. When do we get to the point where we reach closure with Daniel Jones and start moving on? At some point, when is enough is enough? Something has to give. Daniel Jones is doing the Giants a disservice. I rather see Mike Glennon start at QB. He couldn't be worse.

However, one must remember that Daniel Jones has not thrown a single interception this season and has completed 64% of his passes. Those are not numbers to scoff at and the Giants should not be too hasty to move on from him.

#2 - Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins has a young challenger waiting in the wings in rookie Kellen Mond. Meanwhile, head coach Zimmer has been critical of his starting quarterback, including his vaccination choices. To make matters worse, the Minnesota Vikings are 0-2 going into Week 3.

Grant Becker @GBeckTV



"I appreciate the way you're going about your business, Kirk"



"I appreciate you saying you appreciate that, Mike."



Can they save the marriage? Andrew Krammer @Andrew_Krammer Kirk Cousins' leadership "has been a lot better this year," Mike Zimmer said. "Just the way he’s gone about his business and not just being to himself, but being around the guys more. I think all those things are important." Zimmer lauded his accuracy, turnover-free play. Kirk Cousins' leadership "has been a lot better this year," Mike Zimmer said. "Just the way he’s gone about his business and not just being to himself, but being around the guys more. I think all those things are important." Zimmer lauded his accuracy, turnover-free play. It feels like Zimmer and Cousins are going through couples counseling right now."I appreciate the way you're going about your business, Kirk""I appreciate you saying you appreciate that, Mike."Can they save the marriage? twitter.com/Andrew_Krammer… It feels like Zimmer and Cousins are going through couples counseling right now.



"I appreciate the way you're going about your business, Kirk"



"I appreciate you saying you appreciate that, Mike."



Can they save the marriage? twitter.com/Andrew_Krammer…

However, it is important to remember that one of their losses came in overtime and the other was by a single point. Now is the time to root out mistakes and stick to the plan instead of throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

It seems that Mike Zimmer will also take the option of sticking it out with Kirk Cousins for now, hoping Week 3 will turn the tide.

#3 - Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo starts every game well aware that his anointed successor is waiting in the wings. That means every single mistake is scrutinized to a whole new level.

Geoff Mosher @GeoffMosherNFL



coming soon? So far, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown two bad screen passes and missed an open wideout on third down. Trey Lance coming soon? So far, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown two bad screen passes and missed an open wideout on third down.



Trey Lance coming soon?

Yet the simple thing, which Kyle Shanahan seems to realize, is that Trey Lance is not ready yet. Throwing him into the deep end right now would probably do more harm than good and dent the rookie quarterback's confidence. The San Francisco 49ers should stay the course with Garoppolo in Week 3.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha