3 NFC teams that should take a gamble on Baker Mayfield

It is no secret that Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland is coming to an end. With the franchise signing Deshaun Watson to a monster $230 million deal, and also acquiring Jacoby Brissett, the former Oklahoma star will be on the move.

It is a matter of when, not if, Baker moves on as the Browns would not want to have him on the roster coming into training camp. A trade in the week leading up to the NFL Draft is a real possibility.

Which teams in the NFC could use Mayfield's talents?

#1 - Carolina Panthers

The franchise had a number of quarterbacks starting last season. First Sam Darnold, then Phillip Walker and eventually former star Cam Newton.

PFF @PFF



Welcome to Week 6!

Sam Darnold interception on the first play of the gameWelcome to Week 6! Sam Darnold interception on the first play of the game 😬Welcome to Week 6! https://t.co/NT9feQ3SJl

All three largely failed and the Panthers a 5-12 record at the end of 2021. With much of the offense running through Christian McCaffrey, Carolina becomes toothless when he is out of the side.

Adding the former Heisman Trophy winner would give the offense a boost and there is no denying that the 27-year-old would be better than any quarterback currently on the roster.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints were thought to be in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes before the Browns ultimately secured his services. With Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill both proving to be up and down in their performances, Mayfield would be an excellent choice for the NFC South.

Where will the 27-year-old play in 2022

With Alvin Kamara, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway as his weapons and then potentially Michael Thomas coming back, the Saints are going to have some serious firepower for Mayfield.

The defense is set and one could argue it is nearly Super Bowl caliber, but it was offensively last season where the Saints broke down. Adding the former Oklahoma star would be a wise choice.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

With Seattle trading away Russell Wilson, there is a great starting spot for Mayfield in the NFC West. Drew Lock and Geno Smith are not the guys to take the franchise forward. At the time of writing, DK Metcalf is still on the roster, along with Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain, Will Dissly and the newly acquired Noah Fant. There is something to work with for the 27-year-old.

Seattle is going through something of a rebuild, but there are still some good pieces that Mayfield could work with. The defense is not what is once was and is a work in progress, but with the 27-year-old, the team could be competitive in 2022.

