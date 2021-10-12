NFL Rumors: 3 NFC teams that need WR John Brown 

Free agent wide receiver John Brown has something that all teams in the NFL covet, and that is speed. Hall of Fame coach (and the person that the revered Madden video game franchise is named after) John Madden was often quoted as saying that "speed kills."

Players in the NFL today such as Tyreek Hill, Henry Ruggs III and John Ross are each known as speedsters that can stretch the defense for their respective teams. Perhaps this is why it's such a surprise that John Brown continues to remain a free agent receiver looking for employment.

Legend has it that once upon a time, Brown ran a 4.30 40-yard dash while in college at Pittsburgh State. Here is proof that this isn't just a myth.

With Brown's skills as a runner and a need for speed at the receiver position in the league, let's take a look at three NFC teams that could use his services.

3 NFC teams that could use free agent wide receiver John Brown

#1 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are currently overhauling their offense to fit the needs of their newly appointed starter rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

With receiver Allen Robinson possibly setting his sights on leaving for greener pastures in 2022, Fields could use more speedsters to compliment his scrambling ability.

#2 - New York Giants

In Week 5, the Giants took on the Dallas Cowboys and suffered injuries to their franchise quarterback and running back in Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley (respectively). However, they also lost newly signed receiver Kenny Golladay, who hyperextended his knee in the first quarter and did not return to the game.

New York Giants @Giants Injury Update: Daniel Jones is ruled Out with a concussion. Kenny Golladay is ruled Out with a knee injury. Injury Update: Daniel Jones is ruled Out with a concussion. Kenny Golladay is ruled Out with a knee injury. https://t.co/Q4hq19onr4

The Giants were already without starting receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. By signing John Brown, the Giants could add a proven receiver with speed and one that can help fill the void of injured receivers on their roster.

#3 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are also in a phase of rebuilding with rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Lance got the start because of a calf injury to starter Jimmy Garoppolo. However, many believe that Lance may keep the job as he was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

If this is the case, Lance could definitely use more speed on the outside to stretch defenses, which will also give him running lanes to showcase his dynamic scrambling ability. The addition of John Brown would be one step closer to opening up 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's already potent offensive scheme.

