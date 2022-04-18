Top 3 NFL Divisions with most Super Bowl titles

When one thinks of Super Bowl victories, minds of many football fans go to the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers team in the 70's. That team won back-to-back Super Bowls twice.

Some might think of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady's dominant six Lombardi Trophy wins within two decades. Some others might think of the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers who dominated the 80's and 90's.

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have the most victories of any franchise on pro football's biggest stage, with six apiece. With that being said, neither of them belong to divisions that have the most wins on the grandest stage of football.

So, which are the NFL divisions with the most titles? Let's give you the answer with interesting details. Here are the three NFL divisions with the highest number of Super Bowl victories.

#1 - NFC East- 13 Super Bowl victories

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

The NFC East division has more Lombardi Trophies than any other division. With 13 Super Bowl triumphs and 21 NFC Championships, they have four more than any other division in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys top the list in this division with six victories in NFL's championship game, followed by the New York Giants with four. Washington has three and the Philadelphia Eagles one. The NFC East is also the only division in which every team has a win on the biggest stage.

#2 - AFC East- 9 Victories

The AFC East has the second-most victories with nine. Six of their nine victories have come from the New England Patriots. The Dolphins won a pair of Super Bowls in the 70's and the New York Jets have one that they won in the 1960's with Joe Namath.

Only the Buffalo Bills don't have this distinction in the AFC East. Interestingly enough, the Bills made it to four straight NFL Championship matches from 1990 to 1993.

#3 - AFC North, AFC West, NFC West tied with 8 titles

Kansas City Chiefs v Pittsburgh Steelers

There is a three-way tie for the division with the third-most Lombardi trophies - eight. The AFC North, NFC West, and AFC West, each have a total of eight triumphs to their name.

In the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at the top with six victories while Baltimore Ravens have two. Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have none.

In the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos each have three, while Kansas City has two. The Chargers are without a Super Bowl.

As far as the NFC West is concerned, the San Francisco 49ers have five, and the Rams have two. The Seahawks have one while the Cardinals have none.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat