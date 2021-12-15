Which NFL division has the most Super Bowl wins?

The current NFL season is winding down and speculation of which team will win the Super Bowl and hoist the Lombardi Trophy is building. When taking a look back at NFL history, there is one NFL division that has the most Super Bowl victories.

That division is the NFC East with 13 Super Bowl victories in the modern-era. The NFC East is also the only division that every team has a Super Bowl win.

The last team in the NFC East to win a Super Bowl title was the Philadelphia Eagles, who won Super Bowl LII in 2017 with backup quarterback Nick Foles and the "Philly Special" leading them over the New England Patriots.

Listed below is each NFC East team and their Super Bowl history.

NFC East teams' history of Super Bowl wins

Dallas Cowboys (5)

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson (left) and quarterback Troy Aikman (photo: Dallas Morning News)

The Dallas Cowboys have won the most Super Bowl titles in the division with five. The five Super Bowl titles came from the dynasties that were created in the 1970s and 1990s.

The 1990's Cowboys dynasty which was led by head coach Jimmy Johnson, quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and wide receiver Michael Irvin, to name a few.

The Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills in consecutive title games in 1993 and 1994 and then a 27-17 win over the PIttsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX in 1996.

New York Giants (4)

Super Bowl XLVI

The New York Giants came in at second with four Super Bowl victories in five trips. The Giants won their first two Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991 but their wins over the new England Patriots in 2008 and 2012 is what has led quarterback Eli Manning to his eventual Hall of Fame induction.

Washington Football Team (3)

Denver Broncos v Washington Redskins (1988)

The Washington Football Team has been to five Super Bowl games and has won three of those. The wins came in 1983, 1988 and 1992.

The last Super Bowl came over the Buffalo Bills during their torturous 1990s streak, with the team losing four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only team in the NFC East with one win and also the most recent Super Bowl win in the division.

It was also the third Super Bowl loss for then New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

When will the NFC East win another Super Bowl title and which of the four teams will be the one to lift the Lombardi Trophy?

