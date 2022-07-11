3 NFL GMs who lost their job over a disastrous draft class 

An NFL general manager is, perhaps, one of the most underrated sections of an NFL franchise. Largely in control of player transactions and player contracts, a GM's role on draft day is also important as they help scout players for their team to draft.

A general manager will often make their money by helping the team in the draft as they work closely with the head coach to bring the right players into the organization. They assemble the team and take on several other responsibilities.

But where they make their name is with the NFL draft. Hit on your picks and the franchise's fans will love you to no end, but miss or make a questionable trade or pick and the entire fanbase will come after you.

Here are three NFL GMs who lost their jobs over a disastrous draft class.

#3 - Doug Whaley - Buffalo Bills

Whaley was fired by the Bills a day after the 2017 draft. That's odd, isn't it? He had been the franchise's GM since 2013. During his time in Buffalo, the draft picks selected, aside from one, in Tre'Davious White, were pretty average or turned out to be average.

In 2013, EJ Manuel was picked with the 16th pick in the draft. Then, the following year, Whaley traded away far too much to grab Sammy Watkins at number four. Buffalo gave up its first-round pick in 2014, which was pick nine. They also gave up their first-round and fourth-round picks the following draft (2015). Yikes!

# 2- Ryan Pace - Chicago Bears

Pace was fired this offseason after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, only one of which was a winning season. Several odd decisions wer made during his time with the franchise.

There was overpaying of rather average quarterbacks. Players contracts were mismanaged. Perhaps, his biggest fault came in the 2017 NFL Draft.

With the second overall pick, the Bears selected Mitch Trubisky, a decision that still, to this day, leaves us wondering what was going on there. The move looks increasingly bad when you consider Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were taken after Trubisky.

While Pace didn't lose his job over that draft, it certainly was a big reason. Justin Fields could be the pick that salvages his reputation though.

#1 - Dave Gettleman - New York Giants

Retired, resigned or fired, take your pick. Like Pace from above, Gettleman was not moved on due to a specific draft class, but his fate was seriously thrown into turmoil with one in particular, and we all know which one.

After hitting big in 2018 with the selection of Saquon Barkley, the following draft was thought to be the one were the Giants consolidated. Instead, with the sixth pick, they drafted Daniel Jones out of Duke. Something that is still a head-scratcher today.

Jones has been seriously underwhelming during his NFL career. With Josh Allen (Jaguars at Pick 7), Devin Bush (Steelers at Pick 10) and even Deebo Samuel taken after, it looks like a poor choice.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, isn't it?

