3 NFL owners who turned lackluster franchises into Super Bowl contenders 

When an NFL franchise is purchased by a new owner, it can sometimes have its fortunes around. New ownership comes with new ideas and new philosophies that may be more capable of building a winning culture within an organization that may not have been there before. Here are three NFL owners who elevated their new team to Super Bowl contenders after years of struggle before their purchase.

#1 - Stan Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke

The Los Angeles Rams have been a relatively successful franchise since the beginning, but a Super Bowl ring escaped them for a long time before their first win following the 1999 NFL season. Before that, they had made the playoffs many times but appeared in just one Super Bowl, which they lost.

The Rams taking the next to become champions may have started when Stan Kroenke bought into the team. He purchased a 30 percent stake in 1995 and increased it to 40 percent in 1997. The Rams won their first ring in 1999 and returned to the Super Bowl again two years later.

Kroenke bought out the rest of the Rams, becoming the full owner in 2010. Since taking over completely, the Rams have appeared in two more Super Bowls and won another ring.

#2 - The Glazer Family, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer

When the Glazer family purchased the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1995, they were one of the worst franchises in NFL history. In their 20 seasons before the Glazer's taking over, the Buccaneers recorded just three winning seasons.

Everything changed for the Buccaneers after the Glazers purchased them. They suffered a losing season in their first year owning the team before starting a streak of success. Over the next six years, they never had a losing season, made the playoffs five times, and won their first Super Bowl in franchise history. They have won three more division titles and another ring since then.

#3 - Robert Kraft, New England Patriots

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

When Robert Kraft purchased the New England Patriots in 1994, they never won a Super Bowl ring and appeared in just one game in their franchise history. The franchise never won any championships, including during its time in the AFL before its merger with the NFL.

Since Kraft purchased the team, they have appeared in ten Super Bowls and won six of them, the most by any team in NFL history. They have had just three losing seasons since Kraft took over and have established themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

