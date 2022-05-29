3 NFL players who were cut or traded one season after signing a big extension 

Free agency is a time for NFL teams to improve in the off-season by signing key free agents who serve positional needs or scheme needs, or some times, just to increase star power.

Every off-season, it seems as if teams spend million of dollars on free agents who, a lot of the time, don't achieve the expected success. Two of the biggest spenders in recent years have been the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars, and we've seen their free agency moves often not play out in either team's favors.

They were also the two biggest spenders this off-season. In fact, the Browns were the only team to pay over $300 million.

Some players get overpaid in free agency. As a result, some of the teams realize their mistake cut those players out after one season. Here are three NFL free agents who got cut one season after signing a massive contract in free agency.

3 NFL players who never lived up to their big free agency deals

#3 - David Boston, San Diego Chargers

David Boston in action

Tight end David Boston cashed in with the San Diego Chargers in 2003. The Chargers signed Boston to a seven-year, $47.4 million contract and got a year of lousiness and distractions.

While he was productive on the field, recording 70 receptions caught for 880 yards, and seven touchdowns, he was suspended for a game after he cursed out at strength coach Dave Redding.

Chargers traded Boston to the Miami Dolphins for a sixth-round draft pick, citing his moody personality and antics.

#2 - Jeff Garcia, Cleveland Browns

Jeff Garcia spent one year playing for Cleveland Browns in NFL

The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Jeff Garcia a four-year, $25 million contract in 2004 after he made three-straight Pro Bowls with the 49ers. In Clevleand, he started in 10 games throwing 1,731 yards, got 10 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, finding little success.

The Browns released him following just one season with the team, and Garcia ended up playing for five more teams in the league.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS The last time the Browns did NOT lose in Week One, their starting quarterback was...



Jeff Garcia The last time the Browns did NOT lose in Week One, their starting quarterback was...Jeff Garcia https://t.co/GX0KzQWbAX

#1 - Adam Archuleta, Washington Redskins

Adam Archuleta played for Washington Redskins in NFL for one year

Adam Archuleta inked a six-year, $30 million deal with the Washington Redskins in 2005 that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Archuleta started at strong safety for seven of the 16 games he played with the Redskins, registering 50 tackles and one sack to go along with a career-high 17 special teams tackles.

He was replaced by safety Troy Vincent towards the end of the season and was displeased with how he was used in Washington. The following season, he was traded to the Chicago Bears

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat