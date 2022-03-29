Free agent Cam Newton makes an admission about his NFL future

Former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is drawing interest from teams, but also remains patient during free agency. The former 2015 NFL MVP is looking to play in his 12th season this year, but is waiting for the best fit to sign with a team.

NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted this morning that Newton has said teams are interested in signing him, but he's waiting for the right fit pertaining to winning a championship and having a fair chance at playing.

The former MVP has played 11 seasons in the league with ups-and-downs. Newton was drafted by the Carolina Panthers as the first-overall pick in the 2011 draft with high hopes that he could deliver a Super Bowl to Carolina.

In his first season in the league, Newton had a remarkable rookie year. On his way to winning offensive rookie of the year, Newton piled up over 4,700 total yards, along with 35 touchdowns. He set the record for most rushing touchdowns in a single-season for a quarterback, with 14 becoming one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

In 2015, Newton led the Panthers to a 15-1 record while winning league MVP. He led Carolina to the Super Bowl that season and put up 45 total touchdowns, a passer rating of 99.4, and racked up over 4,500 total yards. Newton has yet to replicate that same kind of success in a season since then.

Can Cam Newton be a starter in 2022?

After a disappointing return to Carolina last November following a lackluster season with the New England Patriots a year ago, the 32-year old went 0-5 as the starting quarterback in Charlotte in his second stint with the Panthers.

Carolina signed Newton to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million to return to the Panthers following an injury to starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

After five games, Newton's unimpressive displays signaled his struggles. He threw for 54.8% only threw 684 yards, and had a 4 to 5 touchdown interception ratio.

In his one season in New England and away from the Panthers, Newton went 7-8 and only threw for 2,657 yards with 8 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

It doesn't seem too practical for Newton to be a starter in 2022, but in the right place with the right situation, he could flourish and make an impact as a starter in 2022.

