"Ya'll, we might got one" - Matthew Judon seems convinced Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with Patriots

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has done some recruiting this off-season. The latest free agent Judon is trying to convince to sign with the Patriots is star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

In a back-and-forth Twitter exchange with Beckham Jr., Judon's latest Tweet displays confidence that he thinks Beckham Jr. will sign with the team.

The friendly exchange started yesterday when Judon initiated it with a Tweet tagging Beckham Jr. in it saying, "foxborough will love you my g."

That's when Beckham Jr. replied early this morning at 3:28 a.m. EST to Judon, saying, "Lol they need to gon head and get u a lil raise !! I see u been recruting."

Beckham Jr. is right. Matthew Judon has been doing a bunch of recruiting this off-season on Twitter. Judon has recruited Julian Edelman, Maurice Canady, Joe Haden, Julio Jones, Chandler Jones, and many other free agents.

Beckham Jr. is a free agent after he was released by the Browns and signed by the Rams for the remainder of last season. A return to the Rams isn't out of the picture, but seems less likely as they inked Allen Robinson to a three-year $46.5 million deal.

The New England Patriots added receivers last off-season but they're looking to add more talent to the position

Last off-season, we saw the Patriots more aggressive than ever in free agency.

Two of their top signings were the additions of wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. The Patriots haven't had the best receiving core in recent years, and they addressed that need last off-season.

They signed Bourne and Agholor for a combined five-years with a total of $48.5 million. Agholor signed a two-year, $26 million deal, while Bourne inked a three-year, $22.5 million contract.

New England continued their aggression by adding two more pass-catching tight-ends in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Smith signed a four-year deal worth $50 million, while Henry signed a three-year deal worth $37.5 million.

One thing is for sure, the team will do what they need to do in order to surround their young quarterback Mac Jones with the right talent.

There are still some quality free agent wide receivers on the market, such as Julio Jones, Beckham Jr., AJ Green, TY Hilton and Cole Beasley. It's expected the Patriots will sign one or at least draft one with one of their first picks in the draft.

Edited by Adam Dickson