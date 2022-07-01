3 NFL players who lost their jobs due to comments on social media 

In addition to playing football, NFL players can also be classified as celebrities. Every move they make off the field is closely watched and analyzed, sometimes even more than what they produce on the field. News outlets and the general public will always have players under the microscope. It makes it nearly impossible for them to get away with anything without it becoming a major headline.

This concept is especially true in the modern NFL, where social media has such a heavy impact on the everyday lives of most people. When a player does something admirable, it's likely to go viral around social media channels and news outlets. However, when they do something negative or controversial, it goes viral for the wrong reasons. This includes things players post to their own social media accounts.

Players need to be more careful than ever in the modern world about what they post to any of their social media accounts. They can find themselves in deep trouble with the league and their teams if they make a misstep. Here are three NFL players who lost their jobs due to something they posted on social media.

#1 - Jermaine Whitehead

Cleveland Browns Jermaine Whitehead

During the 2019 NFL season, Jermaine Whitehead put on a poor performance in a Cleveland Browns loss to the Denver Broncos. This performance included missing a tackle when he was run over by another player. Former player Dustin Fox criticized Whitehead's efforts during a post-game radio show.

Upon hearing the comments, Whitehead went on Twitter to clap back, but he took it too far. He violently threatened Fox and also threatened to kill another Twitter user, among many aggressive comments. The following morning, the Browns immediately released him upon hearing about the incident.

#2 - Damon Arnette

Las Vegas Raiders Damon Arnette

When the Las Vegas Raiders selected Damon Arnette in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, they knew it was a risk because of his known issues off the field. They believed the risk was worth the reward and that they could get him on the right track. Unfortunately they were unable to do so.

BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER @B1ackSchefter Raiders CB Damon Arnette waving a gun around and threatening to kill somebody Raiders CB Damon Arnette waving a gun around and threatening to kill somebody https://t.co/kK4ZGFN0Oi

During the 2021 NFL season, Arnette posted a video of himself on social media holding a gun and threatening to murder someone. The Raiders immediately released him when the video went viral. Arnette was also being sued for the hit and run he was involved with a year prior, complicating his situation even further.

#3 - Don Jones

Miami Dolphins defensive back Don Jones

When Michael Sam was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2014 Draft, he became the first openly gay player ever drafted in NFL history. The incredible story went viral on news outlets as well as on social media, being met with a wide spectrum of reactions.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX UPDATE: Dolphins S Don Jones fined, excused from team activities for comments about Michael Sam on Twitter. http://t.co/XAAxTEweRj UPDATE: Dolphins S Don Jones fined, excused from team activities for comments about Michael Sam on Twitter. http://t.co/XAAxTEweRj

Miami Dolphins defensive back Don Jones had a negative reaction to the story, commenting "OMG" and "horrible" on his Twitter page. Jones was immediately fined and suspended by the Dolphins before eventually being cut from the team.

