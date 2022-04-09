“I just want everything to work itself out.” - Baker Mayfield’s teammate wants the best for QB and Browns

Baker Mayfield finds himself in a difficult situation with the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL offseason. He has been replaced as the starting quarterback, losing his job after four seasons. The Browns are currently seeking a trade partner for Mayfield, but have been unable to work out a deal yet.

Browns' offensive lineman Chris Hubbard recently appeared on an episode of Good Morning Football to discuss the situation. He started by talking about the Browns' past success with Mayfield as their starting quarterback.

“I just want everything to work itself out. You know, with Baker (Mayfield) man, we’ve done so much, we’ve won so many games, and he led us to the playoffs man. Let us not forget about that."

Hubbard continued by expressing his hopes that the Browns and Mayfield will be able to come up with a solution that works out best for everyone involved.

"I think the most important thing is I just want to see everything done well for him and for the organization. Whatever may come, I just want everything to be, you know, to be supported. Whatever they come up with. I know that right now that we have, you know, Deshaun Watson, and we have Jacoby (Brissett). It's just a lot, you know, going on as far as with the whole deal. For me, I just want to see us win man."

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in one of the biggest blockbusters of the 2022 NFL Draft. They also gave him the biggest contract in NFL history, locking him in as their franchise quarterback.

They also acquired Jacoby Brissett to serve as Watson's back-up quarterback, further confirming that the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland is over.

Baker Mayfield's career with the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

In 2018, in just 13 starts, Baker Mayfield broke the NFL rookie record for TD passes on a #Browns team that was 0-16 the year before and 1–15 the year before that.

Baker Mayfield has had a bit of a rollercoaster career with the Cleveland Browns since being selected with the number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He put together a strong rookie season, throwing 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 13 games. Mayfield also finished in second place in the Rookie of the Year award voting.

The 26-year-old regressed a bit in his second season, throwing 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, but bounced back in a big way for year three. He threw 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions while leading the Browns to the NFL Playoffs and winning a game in the postseason.

The future looked promising for Baker Mayfield, but things came crashing down in his fourth year. He posted a disappointing 6-8 record with just 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The regression in production influenced the Browns' decision to move on from on him and trade for Deshaun Watson.

