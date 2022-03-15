3 reasons why 2022 NFL season will be make or break for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. While he's shown flashes of promise, his overall career has been mediocre at best. He has recorded just one winning season in four tries, earning a 29-30 overall record while throwing 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

The 2022 season will be Baker Mayfield's fifth season and his most important one yet for his future in the NFL. Here are three reasons why this year is set to be a make-or-break season for him.

Why Baker Mayfield's 2022 NFL season will be make or break for his future

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

#1 - NFL Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have been involved in several NFL trade rumors during the 2022 offseason. There have been reports that they have been looking for an upgrade to the quarterback position, such as Deshaun Watson. They have also been involved in rumors stating that Baker Mayfield could potentially be sent to a new team next season.

NFL Rumors  @nflrums If the #Browns trade Baker Mayfield there would be 0 dead money and $18.8M cap relief. If the #Browns trade Baker Mayfield there would be 0 dead money and $18.8M cap relief.

If there is truth to these rumors, it could be a sign that the Browns are not sold on the idea of Mayfield being their franchise quarterback of the future. They may not believe he is the right choice for the quarterback to lead them to their ultimate goal of postseason success. They have a highly talented roster and should be expected to be playoff contenders with solid production at the quarterback position.

The Browns were a popular pick to make the playoffs last season, but they fell short of that goal. Baker Mayfield has helped the Browns to one postseason appearance in four seasons, so he may need to do so again in the 2022 season to get any shot at securing his future.

#2 - Contract Situation

Mayfield has just one year remaining on his rookie contract, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 NFL season. The fact that the Browns are yet to sign him to an extension is a pretty clear indicator that they have their doubts about his ability.

Unless Mayfield signs a new contract before the start of the season, which is unlikely, he will have to play out the final year of his deal. His performance could determine whether or not he receives a new contract next year to continue being a starting quarterback.

#3 - Regression

Baker Mayfield's best season of his career so far was his third one. He earned a 11-5 regular-season record in the 2020 season while leading the Browns to a playoff appearance, where they earned a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw an impressive 30 touchdowns against nine interceptions, including in the postseason.

Ed Greenberger @EdGreenberger Bottom line on Baker Mayfield: 2021 was a throwout. With his labrum, all the other offensive injuries, the OBJ saga… there’s NO way you can draw any conclusions from his performance. Zero. He gets 1 year to prove ‘18 & ‘20 Baker were the real Baker. End of story. #Browns Bottom line on Baker Mayfield: 2021 was a throwout. With his labrum, all the other offensive injuries, the OBJ saga… there’s NO way you can draw any conclusions from his performance. Zero. He gets 1 year to prove ‘18 & ‘20 Baker were the real Baker. End of story. #Browns

The 2021 season was a much different story. Mayfield recorded just a 6-8 record, while throwing a disappointing 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The regression should be alarming, but he was dealing with injuries for the majority of the season. The Browns may give him one last chance in the 2022 season to prove it was the injuries that held him back last year, rather than a regression in his production.

Edited by Windy Goodloe