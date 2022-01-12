5 teams that surprisingly missed out on making the 2021 NFL playoffs

The 2021 NFL Playoffs are officially set now that the regular season has concluded. Some teams played well above expectations to punch their tickets to the postseason. Other teams that were projected to make the 2021 NFL Playoffs prior to the start of the season couldn't get it done. Here are five teams that surprisingly failed to make it to the playoffs, playing below their expectations.

Teams that shockingly failed to make the 2021 NFL Playoffs

#1 - Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts made the 2020 NFL Playoffs with Philip Rivers as their quarterback, and after he retired they traded for Carson Wentz to replace him. The Colts believed they were getting a quarterback who would take them to the next level, but things didn't work out that way this year. They failed to make the 2021 NFL playoffs by losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a huge Week 18 upset.

In a play-in game against the worst team in football, Carson Wentz posted a QBR of 4.4.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks finished the 2020 NFL season with a 12-4 record. They won the competitive NFC West division and earned the second-best record in the conference. This year turned out to be a completely different story, as the Seahawks finished last in their division with a 7-10 record.

"I love this city. I love this team. I left it all out on the field every play. I have always dreamed of being here in Seattle. I've always dreamed of playing 20 years here, and that's my prayer." - Russell Wilson when asked about his future in Seattle

Prior to the 2021 NFL season, Russell Wilson wanted to be traded to another team, but would ultimately stay. However, with a new offseason seemingly upon us, he could once again request to be traded. His future is in question, and so is the future of head coach Pete Carroll. There is a very real possibility that one, or both, may not be with the Seahawks for the 2022 season.

