What must the Browns offer in trade to prize away Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay?

The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams who could potentially be in the market for a new quarterback during the 2022 NFL offseason.

Baker Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract and the organization has not yet committed to him beyond that. The two sides have discussed the idea of a contract extension, but no deal has been made yet.

If the Browns don't sign Baker Mayfield to a contract extension this year, it could be a sign that they don't wish to keep him around much longer. He would become an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 NFL season, giving him the freedom to test the market. The fact that the Browns have not yet extended his contract could be alarming for Mayfield's future with the team.

If the Browns are looking to make a change at the quarterback position, Aaron Rodgers may be available in the trade market. The defending NFL MVP from each of the past two seasons has yet to make clear his wishes for the 2022 season. He requested a trade from the Packers prior to the 2021 season and could potentially do the same thing this offseason.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.

If the Packers make Aaron Rodgers available via trade, there are many teams that would likely be interested in landing the superstar quarterback. The Browns could be a potential destination. The price will be steep, but here is what a potential trade package for Rodgers could look like.

Cleveland Browns' potential trade package for Aaron Rodgers

If the Packers are going to trade Rodgers this year, they are going to be looking for a huge package in return. He is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, so it will take a lot to convince the Packers to part ways with him.

At the bare minimum, it's likely going to take at least three first-round draft picks with additional pieces as well. Cleveland would also have the option of potentially adding players to the mix.

Baker Mayfield could be a part of the trade if the Packers want him, but they do have Jordan Love on the roster awaiting his opportunity to start.

The two players that may intrigue the Packers as part of the return package are Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward. If one of them is added to the deal in addition to three first-round picks, that may be enough to land Aaron Rodgers.

