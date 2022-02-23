3 teams still in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes

Aaron Rodgers will be involved in many rumors during the 2022 NFL offseason, at least, until he makes an official decision about what he wants to do. He has been very vague up to this point about what his intentions are, so it appears that all his options are still on the table. He could return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season, demand to be traded to a new team, sit out or even retire.

Though he is 38 years old, Aaron Rodgers is currently in his prime and playing some of the best football of his entire career. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and the fact that he has won the last two consecutive MVP awards proves it. He has now won four NFL MVP awards in total, the second most of all time.

Rodgers requested a trade prior to the 2021 NFL season and even threatened to sit out the year if the Packers didn't move him. Ultimately, he came back and played for the Packers, but it's entirely possible he will, once again, seek to be traded in the 2022 offseason. If he and the Packers agree to seek a trade partner, here are three teams that would likely be all in for him.

3 NFL teams that would likely trade for Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

#1 - Denver Broncos

Out of all the other teams, the Denver Broncos are the most involved in the trade rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers. They have nearly $40 million in available cap space and a fully built roster that's really just missing a quarterback to be Super Bowl contenders. They also just signed Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach, who was previously the Packers' offensive coordinator.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet



(@BovadaOfficial) Aaron Rodgers is (+100) to be the next quarterback of the Denver Broncos Aaron Rodgers is (+100) to be the next quarterback of the Denver Broncos (@BovadaOfficial) https://t.co/DR4ehBMVfM

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have been actively seeking an answer at quarterback. They traded for Sam Darnold last year, who eventually lost his starting job to Cam Newton, a midseason addition to their roster. They have been aggressive the last few years in making improvements to their roster as they attempt to become Super Bowl contenders. They will likely pursue Rodgers hard if he becomes available.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs in the 2021 season with Ben Roethlisberger. Now that he's officially announced his retirement, they are in need of a new quarterback. Rodgers would be a huge upgrade from Roethlisberger at this point in their careers, making the Steelers instant Super Bowl contenders. They have nearly $30 million in available cap space, enough to make it work.

Edited by Windy Goodloe