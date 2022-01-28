3 NFL stars expected to retire in 2022 after Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger officially retired from the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2021 NFL season. He is a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest quarterbacks in Steelers history. He is a former Rookie of the Year winner and a two-time Super Bowl champion while ranking 5th in career passing yards with 64,088.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Roethlisberger: “The journey has been exhilarating, fueled by a spirit of competition. Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man." Roethlisberger: “The journey has been exhilarating, fueled by a spirit of competition. Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man."

Roethlisberger may not be the only NFL superstar to retire this year. Several great players are nearing the end of their careers and could possibly move on from football prior to the 2022 NFL season. Here are three players who could join Roethlisberger as former superstars this year.

NFL stars who could retire in the 2022 NFL offseason

#1 - Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady has put together the greatest career by any player in NFL history. He holds just about every passing record possible and has won three NFL MVP awards in his career. He has appeared in ten Super Bowls, winning seven of them.

Tom Brady addresses media about a timeline for his NFL playing-career.



#NFL | nesn.com/video/tom-brad… "I said a long time ago when I suck I'll retire but what I really meant was when I'm not capable of leading the team to victory then someone else will have to do the job."Tom Brady addresses media about a timeline for his NFL playing-career. "I said a long time ago when I suck I'll retire but what I really meant was when I'm not capable of leading the team to victory then someone else will have to do the job."Tom Brady addresses media about a timeline for his NFL playing-career. #NFL | nesn.com/video/tom-brad… https://t.co/U5vPXvMMlo

At 44 years old, Brady is currently the oldest player in the NFL but is still playing at an extremely high level. He led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) in the 2021 NFL season. Despite his ability to perform, he said recently that he is going to take some time this offseason to decide if now is the right time to call it a career. If he does, it would be the end of an era in the NFL.

