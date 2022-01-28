Ranking Ben Roethlisberger's top 5 moments with the Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger has officially announced his retirement from the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2021 NFL season. He is a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest quarterbacks in Steelers franchise history. After 18 seasons in the NFL, he had many great moments, but none were better than these five.
Best moments of Ben Roethlisberger's career
#5 - Throwing 6 touchdown passes in two consecutive games
Roethlisberger completed six touchdown passes in two consecutive games during the 2014 NFL season. He set a new record for most touchdown passes in any two-game span in NFL history, a record that still stands today. He recorded 862 passing yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Steelers to consecutive victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.
#4 - The shoestring tackle that saved the Steelers season
In the 2005 AFC Divisional Playoffs, the Steelers were nearing a touchdown that would have basically clinched a victory. Instead, Jerome Bettis fumbled near the goal line, which was recovered by Nick Harper. It appeared he was going to return for a touchdown, but Roethlisberger saved the game, and the Steelers season, with a shoestring tackle. It was an iconic moment for Roethlisberger and the Steelers' championship run that season.
Ben Roethlisberger's best career moments
Here are the top moments from Ben Roethlisberger's career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
#3 - 2004 NFL Rookie of the Year
Roethlisberger was awarded the 2004 NFL Rookie of the Year award after an excellent season. Most impressively, he went undefeated as a starting quarterback that year, winning all 13 of his starts. He helped the Steelers make it to the NFL Playoffs that year and won his first postseason game as a rookie. It was the start of a legendary career.
#2 - Super Bowl XL
Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a Super Bowl XL victory over the Seattle Seahawks in just his second season in the NFL. The Steelers had to go on the road for all three games in the AFC Playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl. Roethlisberger played great in all three games, throwing for seven touchdowns and just one interception. Across his first two seasons, he accumulated an impressive 27-4 record, including the postseason.
#1 - Super Bowl XLIII
The Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals to win Super Bowl XLIII. Roethlisberger's late-game heroics got it done in the end. He put together a game-winning drive at the end of regulation, in which he was nearly flawless. He found Santonio Holmes on several passes, and they finished the drive with a spectacular throw and catch in the corner of the end zone. It is the most popular play of Roethlisberger's career and an iconic moment in NFL history.