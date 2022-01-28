Ranking Ben Roethlisberger's top 5 moments with the Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger has officially announced his retirement from the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2021 NFL season. He is a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest quarterbacks in Steelers franchise history. After 18 seasons in the NFL, he had many great moments, but none were better than these five.

Best moments of Ben Roethlisberger's career

#5 - Throwing 6 touchdown passes in two consecutive games

Roethlisberger celebrating a touchdown

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport NFL Record: Ben Roethlisberger is the first player to throw 12 TDs in a 2-game span. http://t.co/lCdCRh8Q3Y NFL Record: Ben Roethlisberger is the first player to throw 12 TDs in a 2-game span. http://t.co/lCdCRh8Q3Y

Roethlisberger completed six touchdown passes in two consecutive games during the 2014 NFL season. He set a new record for most touchdown passes in any two-game span in NFL history, a record that still stands today. He recorded 862 passing yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Steelers to consecutive victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

#4 - The shoestring tackle that saved the Steelers season

Nick Harper tackling Jerome Bettis

Bob Pompeani @KDPomp 15 years ago. One of the BIGGEST game saving tackles in #Steelers history Roethlisberger on Nick Harper. 15 years ago. One of the BIGGEST game saving tackles in #Steelers history Roethlisberger on Nick Harper. https://t.co/YWEuiiXsRN

In the 2005 AFC Divisional Playoffs, the Steelers were nearing a touchdown that would have basically clinched a victory. Instead, Jerome Bettis fumbled near the goal line, which was recovered by Nick Harper. It appeared he was going to return for a touchdown, but Roethlisberger saved the game, and the Steelers season, with a shoestring tackle. It was an iconic moment for Roethlisberger and the Steelers' championship run that season.

#3 - 2004 NFL Rookie of the Year

2004 NFL Rookie of the Year award ceremony

Field Yates @FieldYates

🟡2X

6X Pro Bowler

🟡Rookie of the Year, led team to most wins ever by a rookie

Only player ever with 500+ passing yards in 4 games

🟡Steelers never had a losing record during his tenure

5th-most passing yards ever (64,088) Ben Roethlisberger’s career:🟡2X Super Bowl champion6X Pro Bowler🟡Rookie of the Year, led team to most wins ever by a rookieOnly player ever with 500+ passing yards in 4 games🟡Steelers never had a losing record during his tenure5th-most passing yards ever (64,088) Ben Roethlisberger’s career:🟡2X Super Bowl champion⚫️6X Pro Bowler🟡Rookie of the Year, led team to most wins ever by a rookie⚫️Only player ever with 500+ passing yards in 4 games🟡Steelers never had a losing record during his tenure⚫️5th-most passing yards ever (64,088)

Roethlisberger was awarded the 2004 NFL Rookie of the Year award after an excellent season. Most impressively, he went undefeated as a starting quarterback that year, winning all 13 of his starts. He helped the Steelers make it to the NFL Playoffs that year and won his first postseason game as a rookie. It was the start of a legendary career.

#2 - Super Bowl XL

Ben Roethlisberger at Super Bowl XL

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a Super Bowl XL victory over the Seattle Seahawks in just his second season in the NFL. The Steelers had to go on the road for all three games in the AFC Playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl. Roethlisberger played great in all three games, throwing for seven touchdowns and just one interception. Across his first two seasons, he accumulated an impressive 27-4 record, including the postseason.

#1 - Super Bowl XLIII

Ben Roethlisberger lifting the Lombardi trophy

Pickswise @Pickswise



Ben Roethlisberger Santonio Holmes



(via



An all-time great Super Bowl momentBen RoethlisbergerSantonio Holmes(via @NFL An all-time great Super Bowl momentBen Roethlisberger ➡️ Santonio Holmes(via @NFL) https://t.co/hm9fYrOD1O

The Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals to win Super Bowl XLIII. Roethlisberger's late-game heroics got it done in the end. He put together a game-winning drive at the end of regulation, in which he was nearly flawless. He found Santonio Holmes on several passes, and they finished the drive with a spectacular throw and catch in the corner of the end zone. It is the most popular play of Roethlisberger's career and an iconic moment in NFL history.

