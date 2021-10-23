3 reasons why Baker Mayfield's injury could affect his contract extension with Browns 

Baker Mayfield will be looking for a contract extension from the Cleveland Browns this offseason. He is still on his rookie deal, but this will be the final year of that agreement.

It's now time for the Cleveland Browns to decide if they believe in Baker Mayfield. They need to determine if he is their franchise player and quarterback of the future. They also need to negotiate with him over what the right price is.

The 2021 NFL season is crucial for Baker Mayfield. He has played well to this point in his career but is ready to use this season as one last audition for a massive pay day. Unfortunately, he is now injured and it's unclear to what degree it will impact the rest of his season. It's terrible timing and could hinder the negotiations about his contract extension totals with the Browns.

Why the injury hurts Baker Mayfield's case

#1 - Individual Production

Baker Mayfield has been solid in his time as the starting quarterback for the Browns, but he has not impressed like some of the other quarterbacks in his draft class, such as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Allen has already received his contract extension after a breakout season in 2020. Baker Mayfield was hoping to do the same in the 2021 NFL season.

Lamar Jackson will likely get even more money than Josh Allen. Jackson has already won an NFL MVP and is a candidate to win another one this season. Right now Baker Mayfield can't justifiably get what Allen is getting either, at least not yet. He needs to have a hugely successful season this year to elevate his own value, like Allen did last year. The injury hurts his chances of doing exactly that.

#2 - Team Philosophy

Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are utilizing a modern version of the old school ground and pound style. They run the ball often and are one of the best rushing teams in the NFL. They have also decided to invest in their defense. The Browns have won games in this style and a strong argument can be made that they win with Baker Mayfield, but not because of him.

#3 Plug and Play

The fact that the Browns won on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 without Baker Mayfield could hurt his contract a bit. Even more so when one realizes the Browns didn't have several of their star players either. It demonstrated that the offensive scheme as a whole may be better than the sum of its individual parts. If Baker Mayfield misses more time and the Browns keep winning, it further decreases his perceived value.

