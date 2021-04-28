NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield weighs in on his future 

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are yet to work out a long-term extension, but the quarterback is not worried about this. The Browns recently picked up Baker’s fifth-year option for his rookie contract.

This option will allow the Cleveland Browns to invest around Mayfield, making him more successful. The former No.1 overall pick will be locked in for the next two seasons and his salary will amount to $18.89 million in 2022.

.@bakermayfield is more focused on winning games than contract extension



📰 » https://t.co/hDpLmcN6v6 pic.twitter.com/ChxUkbH6DJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 26, 2021

Baker recently met with the NFL Cleveland media for the first time since the end of the 2020 NFL season. He shared his thoughts on the recent additions to the Browns' roster via free agency. Baker also spoke about spotting a UFO, but most importantly, he talked about his contract with the Cleveland Browns and his thoughts on a long-term extension.

“First and foremost, that is one of those things that are not in my control, but I am truly thankful and grateful for them taking a chance,” Mayfield told reporters. “I'm making it one more year in Cleveland and extending this journey that we started three years ago today."

"I just saw something on that so I have been kind of thinking about that all day. I am very happy about that. In terms of long-term deals or all of that, I am taking it one day at a time. I still have two years and two seasons left on this full rookie contract."

Mayfield has never had a problem betting on himself. He walked on at two different schools before becoming the No.1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Baker will be confident in his ability to make an impression on the coaching staff and the organization to get an extension.

The Cleveland Browns are not rushing into making a deal that will benefit both sides. This allows them to evaluate Mayfield for another year without any pressure. If Mayfield performs well, it could lead to a major payday, considering the rate at which quarterback salaries are increasing in recent times.