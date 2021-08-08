With the 2021 regular season quickly approaching, a Baker Mayfield contract extension seems likely to be put on hold until the 2022 offseason.

Mayfield is one of three quarterbacks selected in the 2018 NFL Draft eligible to sign a contract extension. The other two being Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Allen just recently broke the bank with a massive six-year $258 million contract extension with $150 million guaranteed. Jackson, meanwhile, is still waiting alongside Mayfield for his respective extension.

Despite the desire to lock in your franchise quarterback for the considerable future, the Cleveland Browns' decision to wait on a contract extension may be the best call for both sides.

From the Browns' perspective, waiting on a deal means they get to see another season of Mayfield before handing him massive amounts of money. Simply put, waiting takes out a lot of risk on the Browns' side of things.

From Mayfield's side of things, while yes it would be incredible to work out a deal now, his patience may reap more significant rewards.

If Mayfield signs an extension now, he'll get a big deal, no doubt about it. However, his extension would be nowhere near Allen's money. That said, with time, there are three ways Mayfield can earn himself a massive Allen-type contract extension.

3 ways Baker Mayfield can earn Josh Allen money

#1 - Win a couple of playoff games in the 2021 season

The best way to earn a lot of money is to win when it matters most. Allen learned that lesson last season. The Buffalo Bills, led by Allen, made it all the way to the AFC Championship. Buffalo's playoff run cemented the Bills as a Super Bowl contender and thus increased Allen's value.

Mayfield is 1-1 in three NFL seasons in the playoffs, with his lone playoff appearance coming last season. It was a big step in the right direction for Mayfield. This season, though, expectations are higher.

Cleveland is loaded with high-end talent. The goal for the Browns is to be contenders in the AFC. If Mayfield delivers on expectations and wins a couple of playoff games, he'll already be a Browns legend. His value would skyrocket and his contract extension would closely resemble what Allen got from the Bills.

It sounds simple, but winning anything in the NFL is hard, let alone playoff games. That said, showcasing playoff success is a sure-fire way to get paid.

#2 - Put up Pro Bowl-caliber numbers in the 2021 season

Mayfield is in a bit of a complicated situation when it comes to his overall statistics. He has yet to put up the eye-popping numbers that his fellow 2018 draftmates Allen and Jackson have.

However, it's important to note that the Browns offense isn't built for huge numbers from the quarterback. Cleveland relies more on the running game than almost every other team in the NFL. Running back Nick Chubb is a central part of the offense. Asking Mayfield to put up similar numbers to Allen would be asking a lot.

To get an enormous extension, Mayfield doesn't have to put up the same numbers as Allen. However, he does need to put up Pro-Bowl numbers. So far in his career, he's yet to do that.

Last season, Mayfield had 3,563 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns. It was by far his best season as a pro. He was extremely efficient and only had eight interceptions.

If Mayfield can maintain the same efficiency he had in 2020 while upping his passing yards to over 4,000 and touchdowns to above 30, that would put him in line for the Pro Bowl.

If Mayfield can maintain the same efficiency he had in 2020 while upping his passing yards to over 4,000 and touchdowns to above 30, that would put him in line for the Pro Bowl.

#3 - Stay healthy

To get paid big money, Mayfield will need to stay healthy. The NFL is a cutthroat business and every player in the NFL is one serious injury away from ever playing again.

Unfortunately, there's nothing Mayfield can do to avoid injury. Yes, he can keep his body right and take all the preventative measures necessary, but in the end, injuries can happen regardless.

Even a minor injury can lower Mayfield's value in contract negotiations. To get the full amount he desires, Mayfield must stay in good health this upcoming season.

