Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight? Broncos vs Browns - TV Channel, Time & Schedule

The Cleveland Browns are banged up and coming off one of their worst weeks in the Baker Mayfield era. The Browns lost on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, with ex-Broncos head coach Vance Joseph filling in for Kliff Kingsbury in a massive blowout. Baker Mayfield injured his shoulder and will require offseason surgery.
Mayfield's injury will prevent the quarterback from playing in tonight's game. Case Keenum, who was the Broncos' starting quarterback in 2018, will feature tonight vs. the Broncos. Keenum will be looking to redeem himself after spending most of the last two years quietly sitting behind Mayfield. Keenum would also like to take revenge against the Broncos in a primetime spot.
The Denver Broncos are also banged up and coming off a blowout loss against an interim head coach. After losing to the Raiders in spectacular fashion, the team is looking to rebound after falling to 3-3 after a 3-0 start. To rebound, the Broncos will have to defeat the Browns in a primetime game.
Broncos fans are hoping the game resembles the 2018 Thursday Night Football game in which the Broncos eviscerated the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Josh Rosen. For both teams, the game has a lot on the line as the loser will fall under .500. It's getting a bit late in the season to brush off a record under .500.
Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight? Broncos vs Browns Week 7 game
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos
- Location: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
This Week 7 matchup pits the Denver Broncos against the Cleveland Browns in their stadium. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 at home this season, having just lost to the Arizona Cardinals in a blowout loss. The Browns' two wins came against the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. They beat the Texans by a score of 31-21 and the Bears 26-6. They lost to the Cardinals by a score of 37-14.
Meanwhile, the Broncos are 2-1 in away games. They beat the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars in their stadiums before falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. They beat the Giants 27-13 and the Jaguars 23-13 before losing to the Steelers 27-19. The Broncos' loss against the Steelers was much worse than the score would indicate. 13 of the Broncos' 19 points came in the second half.
While the Broncos had a shot to tie the game, they ultimately came up short. With the game on the line, Teddy Bridgewater forced a pass into the back-left side of the endzone and threw an interception. Needless to say, Broncos fans are not excited about having to face another AFC North team.
Broncos vs Browns Thursday Night Football Time
- Date: Thursday, October 21st, 2021
- Time: 8:20 PM EST
Thursday Night Football will have its normal kickoff time of 8:20 PM EST
Broncos vs Browns Thursday Night Football TV Channel
- TV Channel: FOX/NFLN
- Live Stream: Watch FOX | FOX Sports | NFL Network | Amazon
Viewers can watch the game on Fox or NFL Network. Cord cutters can watch on Fox with their antennas and streamers can watch on Amazon as well as the NFL App.
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are expected to call the game with Erin Andrews leading the sideline reporting duties.