3 NFL players who could miss Week 10 due to COVID featuring Aaron Rodgers

The 2021 NFL season has mostly gone off without any issues as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage worldwide. However, as reported, not every player is vaccinated and even those who are can receive a breakthrough case of the virus.

NFL Week 10 is here and the COVID-related absences have not gone away. Here are three players who could miss play this week due to the virus.

3 NFL players impacted by COVID ahead of Week 10

#3 - Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys kicker has been placed on the COVID list after testing positive. It's a tough blow for the Cowboys as Greg Zuerlein is 14-18 on-field goals and 21-23 on extra points this season.

Lirim Hajrullahu was signed in his place, but Zuerlein's job should be safe once he is able to return, whether it be this week or after a 10-day quarantine period.

#2 - Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Just when Nick Chubb returned from injury, he was placed on the COVID list. The Cleveland Browns runner recently had 137 yards and two touchdowns on only 14 carries in a blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns’ RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell ESPN.



Both players are vaccinated, thus their status for Sunday’s game against New England remains in question. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play. Browns’ RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell ESPN.Both players are vaccinated, thus their status for Sunday’s game against New England remains in question. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play.

Now he could miss Sunday's game, leaving D'Ernest Johnson as the lead back for Cleveland. That is not a terrible consolation, as Johnson already has one great game to his name this year, but no one can truly replace Chubb in the backfield. Kareem Hunt also remains out with an injury as the Browns just can't stay healthy in the backfield.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers remains the most notable NFL player out because of COVID. If all goes well, he can be activated again Saturday. However, since he is not vaccinated, that would require him to pass a series of protocols proving he is fully healthy.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Aaron Rodgers acknowledged to @PatMcAfeeShow that he had symptoms that went away in a couple days. Here’s the rubric from the NFL-NFLPA protocols that lays out return to play. Saturday marks 10 days. No negative test required. Aaron Rodgers acknowledged to @PatMcAfeeShow that he had symptoms that went away in a couple days. Here’s the rubric from the NFL-NFLPA protocols that lays out return to play. Saturday marks 10 days. No negative test required. https://t.co/UXxpMOQjaJ

Rodgers' status is huge for the Green Bay Packers after seeing how Jordan Love struggled last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay is set for a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, who will have Russell Wilson back this week.

Having Rodgers at quarterback after nearly two weeks of inactivity still seems like a better option than Love. There is just no real sense of the veteran's status until the weekend arrives.

