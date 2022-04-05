3 NFL players labeled as draft busts who turned their careers around

The 2022 NFL Draft is only three and a half weeks away, and many top college prospects will come off the board, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting first overall.

Some players pan out and become some of the best players of all time in NFL history, while others are the opposite and become busts. Some players may not necessarily live up to their expectations but still have decent NFL careers.

While other draft classes are much better than others, there are always a few busts in the first round every year.

In rare cases, some players don't live up to their expectations early on but find success later in their careers. Here are three players labeled as draft busts who turned their careers around:

Three draft busts who turned their careers around

#1 - WR Cris Carter, Minnesota Vikings/Philadelphia Eagles

Florida State v Mississippi

Cris Carter went to Ohio State for college and was a star wide receiver for the Buckeyes. In his first three seasons at Ohio State, he held the school record for receptions (168) while gaining 2,725 yards and 27 touchdowns. Before his senior year, he secretly signed with an agent, which made him lose eligibility his senior year.

Carter was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the supplemental draft in 1987. Carter saw limited action during his rookie season, catching just five passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Over the next two seasons, his numbers went up, but he was cut due to a fallout with coach Buddy Ryan after alcohol and drug abuse, including large amounts of ecstasy, cocaine, and marijuana, The Vikings signed him, and it changed his career around. Carter had eight straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Vikings before being named an eventual Hall-of-Famer.

#2 - RB Reggie Bush, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Reggie Bush was one of the highest-rated running backs coming out of college ever. He was the 2005 Heisman winner, making him the second overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft. At USC, Bush flourished as a dual-threat running back. He recorded over 4,200 scrimmage yards in the three seasons he was there and scored 38 offensive touchdowns.

Bush's NFL career got off to a slow start. He was used as more of a dual-threat back. Bush ran for only 565 yards and caught 742 more in his rookie season. His highest rushing total in five years in New Orleans was 581 in 2007. It wasn't until his sixth season in the league that he ran for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career with the Miami Dolphins. Bush had another 1,000-yard season with Detroit two years later and played 11 seasons.

While he was never at the top of his game, Bush showed he had longevity, playing 11 seasons while recording 5,490 rushing yards, 3,598 receiving yards, and 58 total touchdowns.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Reggie Bush’s Career Stats



• 11 Seasons (134 Games)

• 5,490 Rushing Yards (4.3 YPC)

• 3,598 Rec. Yards (7.5 YPR)

• 67.8 Scrimmage YPG

• 58 Total TDs

• 2008 1st team all-pro

• SB XLIV Champ Reggie Bush’s Career Stats• 11 Seasons (134 Games)• 5,490 Rushing Yards (4.3 YPC)• 3,598 Rec. Yards (7.5 YPR)• 67.8 Scrimmage YPG• 58 Total TDs• 2008 1st team all-pro• SB XLIV Champ https://t.co/3Ljceb5MrH

#3 - RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson was drafted in the 1st round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings with the 29th overall pick. Patterson never became the receiver the Vikings hoped he would be. Patterson recorded over 1,200 yards in his four seasons as a receiver with Minnesota but was an impactful returner.

After four years with Minnesota, Patterson spent the next two seasons with the Raiders and Patriots, where he started to make an impact as a part-time running back. In 2019, he recorded a career-high 64 rushing attempts with the Bears and led the league in kick return years.

Perhaps Patterson's most productive season of his career came last year in his ninth season in Atlanta. He set career highs in receptions (52), receiving yards (548), receiving touchdowns (5), rushing attempts (153), rushing yards (618), and rushing touchdowns (6.)

It's safe to say others blossom later than others, and Cris Carter, Reggie Bush, and Cordarelle Patterson are three players who found success later in their careers after slow starts.

Edited by Piyush Bisht