3 NFL players who've bounced back in 2021

Player injuries are a hard truth for the NFL, and sometimes, players that fall out of a season due to injury never quite get back to their normal selves. Whether it's due to the severity of their injuries or their body finally telling them to quit playing football, some players just end up playing much worse after said injury.

However, some players seem to rise above their adversity and return the season after their injury to play their hearts out.

Here's a look at three players who have bounced back in 2021.

Which player returns have been the most impactful?

Dak Prescott

Few players have returned in a bigger way than Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has remained in the top five in most passing categories since his triumphant return.

Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA Dak Prescott, after his touchdown run against the Falcons: “I just had to reestablish my identity. I feel like people forgot that I’m a big mother——er, you know what I’m saying?!?”

Prescott suffered a pedal ankle dislocation and fracture last season. During Week 5 in October, Prescott and the Cowboys were facing the Giants when he took off for a run. The tackle sent Prescott's ankle in the other direction, which led to his season ending prematurely.

Now in 2021, under Dak's leadership, the Cowboys are 7-2. Dak is currently 13th with 2,341 passing yards. His 20 passing TDs have him tied for 4th place in the entire league. Prescott is a lock to win Comeback Player of the Year, and the Cowboys might be a strong Super Bowl contender.

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is another quarterback who has found a way to heal his body and chase the dream of leading his team to the playoffs. Although the Bengals are currently on a bit of a losing streak, Burrow is still playing some good football.

Most players that fall victim to a torn ACL usually return and have a bit of a more slumped year. Their speed has slowed down a bit, and they sometimes don't trust their body enough to return to proper form. But not Burrow.

Burrow is currently 7th in the league with 2,497 passing yards. Burrow is also tied for 4th with Prescott with 20 passing TDs. The Bengals are 5-4 and could still find their way to the playoffs, especially with how well Burrow is playing.

Deebo Samuel

The entire San Francisco 49ers team could be placed on this list, as most of their offensive stars have gone down with an injury in 2020; however, losing Deebo Samuel for the majority of the season hit the 49ers hard.

Samuel only appeared in seven games last season, and his multiple injuries kept him from really making an impact for the 49ers. He ended the season with 391 yards and 1 TD. Samuel is the second-best wide receiver in the league right now.

Samuel is 2nd with 979 yards, has 5 passing TDs, and ranks first with 519 YAC. Samuel is one of the best players in the league and is doing everything he can to elevate the 49ers back to their playoff form.

