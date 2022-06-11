3 NFL players who should have won Super Bowl MVP but were snubbed for a QB

When an NFL team wins the Super Bowl, the most impactful player in that game is usually chosen as the MVP. That's not always the case, as the award can sometimes go to the "wrong" player.

Quarterbacks often receive favoritism because of their direct impact on every NFL game, as well as their overall popularity, which has resulted in them sometimes being selected as Super Bowl MVPs when they didn't necessarily deserve it. Here are three NFL players who should have won the award but were passed over in favor of a quarterback.

#1 - Ty Law, New England Patriots - Super Bowl XXXVI

New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law

When the New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, it was one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. Tom Brady was named the MVP of the game, despite only throwing for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Ty Law was more worthy of winning the MVP for his impressive performance. He recorded the first touchdown of the entire game, intercepting legendary quarterback Kurt Warner and returning it 47 yards for a score, setting the tone for the Patriots' victory. Law also defended another pass while chipping in with seven tackles, including one for a loss.

#2 - Rod Martin, Oakland Raiders - Super Bowl XV

Oakland Raiders linebacker Rod Martin

When the Oakland Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV, Jim Plunkett was named the MVP for throwing three touchdowns, despite completing just 13 passes. It was a solid game for Plunkett, but linebacker Rod Martin had more of an impact on the outcome.

Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders “I got another one in me.”



Raiders legend Rod Martin recaps his record-breaking three-interception day during Super Bowl XV against the Eagles. “I got another one in me.”Raiders legend Rod Martin recaps his record-breaking three-interception day during Super Bowl XV against the Eagles. https://t.co/5W4E9S0BHr

Rod Martin recorded five solo tackles and a massive three interceptions in his dominant performance for the Raiders defense. He is still the only player in NFL history with three interceptions in one Super Bowl game.

#3 - Matt Snell, New York Jets - Super Bowl III

New York Jets running back Matt Snell, Image Credit: USA Today.

Joe Namath famously guaranteed victory over Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, despite the New York Jets being massive underdogs. Namath predicted the game correctly and was awarded the MVP, despite failing to record a touchdown during the game.

Let’s Talk NFL 🏈 @TalkFootball34 Super Bowl III. RB Matt Snell carried the ball 30 times for a then-Super Bowl record 121 yards, and in the second quarter went four yards around left end to score the Jets' only touchdown who went onto win 16-7 over the Baltimore Colts Super Bowl III. RB Matt Snell carried the ball 30 times for a then-Super Bowl record 121 yards, and in the second quarter went four yards around left end to score the Jets' only touchdown who went onto win 16-7 over the Baltimore Colts https://t.co/NtP6rfu8RG

Running back Matt Snell scored the only Jets touchdown of the game. He also carried the ball 30 times for 121 yards, controlling the game and being the biggest key to the Jets' victory.

