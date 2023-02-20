3 NFL players who should be in XFL feat. Antonio Brown, Cam Newton

The 2023 XFL season has officially kicked off. The revamped league will be guided by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson this time around, rather than Vince McMahon.

Johnson has done an excellent job promoting the new spring football league, while the NFL is in its official offseason. The XFL gives the fans real football to watch, while providing an opportunity for the players to play professional football.

The XFL allows football players who are not quite good enough to be successful in the NFL right now to play football professionally. They can make money playing the sport that they love, while continuing to follow their dreams.

The best XFL players may even get an opportunity to upgrade their careers to the NFL. This has happened before in the past with players such as Tommy Maddox and Rod Smart.

Many current players on XFL team rosters have previous experience playing in the NFL, including Martavis Bryant, Vic Beasley, and Kalen Ballage. Several other high-profile players who have been unsuccessful attempting to make a comeback to the NFL may also benefit from joining the XFL right now. This may allow their bold personalities to shine, while impressive performances may earn them another crack at the NFL.

#1 - Antonio Brown

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has established himself as one of the most controversial NFL players over the last several years. He forced ungraceful exits from several teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders. He most recently stormed off the field during a game with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, abandoning his team before being immediately cut from their roster.

Brown is yet to make another NFL appearance since his infamous blowout against the New York Jets. Teams are likely to be extra cautious about signing him, despite him proving that he can still be a weapon on the football field. A season playing in another league to redemonstrate his talent and potentially prove he can control his outbursts could help him get his career back on track, if he wants to.

#2 - Cam Newton

Cam Newton

Cam Newton was once one of the best players in the entire NFL. He helped the Carolina Panthers make a Super Bowl appearance, while also winning an NFL MVP award. He has struggled to secure a spot on any roster in recent years.

After just being released by the Panthers, he lasted just one season with the New England Patriots before an unsuccessful attempt to make a legitimate comeback for the Panthers.

Many reports have indicated that Newton still desires to be an NFL quarterback. He apparently believes he's still good enough to be a starter at the highest level of football. It doesn't appear that NFL teams agree with him right now, so spending some time in the XFL may be his best path to making an eventual return to the NFL.

#3 - Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick helped the San Francisco 49ers make an appearance in the Super Bowl during the peak of his NFL career. While he hasn't appeared in an NFL game since the 2016 season, he has been openly attempting to make a comeback. He has even hosted scouting workouts in an effort to get signed by a new team.

Kaepernick's attempts at a return have ultimately failed so far. If he's truly interested in continuing his career as a quarterback, the XFL may be his best path to do so. He has a much better shot at making a roster there and a strong performance could potentially grab the attention of an NFL team to give him one last shot.

