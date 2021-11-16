3 NFL QBs who should be benched after Week 10

Week 10 is nearly done and as always, there were winners and losers. Unless you were watching the Detroit Lions versus Pittsburgh Steelers, which ended in a tie. Among the losers were not only teams, but players who saw their stock crash and burn in Week 10.

Notable among them were three quarterbacks, whom we have listed here. While players like Matt Ryan were arguably even worse, we know that he will be back given his general career form. We look at others who deserve to be canned now.

Week 10 QBs who should sit on the bench

#3 - Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins

Jacoby Brissett began the game in Week 10 as a starter. However, just as the Miami defense was holding up well and doing its job, they found their offense was unable to score touchdowns.

In eminently viable positions, Jacoby Brissett failed to convert against the Baltimore Ravens. His drives yielded just two field goals even though the defense had limited the Ravens to a single field goal of their own. It was only when Tua came on after the injury to Jacoby Brisett that they scored 16 unanswered points.

The Miami Dolphins kept Tua on even after Brissett returned to play. Expect Jacoby Brisett to be on the bench next week and deservedly so.

#2 - Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

At this point in time, Baker Mayfield needs to be benched to at least not become a liability for his defense and running backs. He has been wildly inconsistent this season and was extremely poor in the game against the New England Patriots.

Against the Patriots, he just threw for 73 yards and that's not a typo. He completed only around 52% of his passes. He threw one touchdown and one interception in Week 10.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman In a big AFC matchup Baker Mayfield threw for only 73 yards and a pick on 21 attempts. [Case Keenum had 81 yards on 12 attempts]



But Baker could've easily had 3 INTs on the day.



In a big AFC matchup Baker Mayfield threw for only 73 yards and a pick on 21 attempts. [Case Keenum had 81 yards on 12 attempts]But Baker could've easily had 3 INTs on the day.https://t.co/fvR9PkVzqk

Having already lost Odell Beckham Jr., the passing output needs to improve from Baker Mayfield. Efforts such as this one in Week 10 and previously against the Vikings might suggest he could benefit from being kept on the sidelines for a little while.

#1 - Mike White, New York Jets

Finally in the end is Mike White. His stock soared higher following the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He even bragged that he should have been the first overall pick.

Nate Owens @Natedawgg3 Mike White should have been the first overall pick in the NFL draft according to Mike White Mike White should have been the first overall pick in the NFL draft according to Mike White

All that bravado gave way to one of the worst performances possible, because he did get picked! His Week 10 stats read: 24 receptions, 44 passes, 251 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. Joe Flacco replaced him in the game and oozed confidence. Until Zach Wilson returns, Mike White should warm the bench and hand over the reins to Joe Flacco.

Edited by Henno van Deventer