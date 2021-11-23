3 NFL QBs who should be benched after Week 11

Quarterback play is at the heart of success (or failure) for each and every NFL team. There can be a great core of talent in place, but a team will not go far without at least an above-average quarterback under center.

That's why some NFL teams may be hitting the panic button after Week 11. A potentially great season can be lost because the quarterback is not working out. That is exactly why the Carolina Panthers went out and signed Cam Newton after struggling through weeks of a regressing Sam Darnold.

Here are three NFL quarterbacks who should be benched heading into Week 12.

#3 - Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield has not looked good for much of the season. That is to be expected, considering he is dealing with a long list of injuries. The worst is a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, but he also had a knee injury to deal with.

Mayfield should be benched for fitness reasons. He is playing despite the injuries, which does not help the Cleveland Browns win. They barely beat the Detroit Lions in Week 11 as Mayfield had two terrible interceptions. He was also missing passes both low and high.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Browns QB Baker Mayfield on fans booing him during Sunday's game: "Those are probably the same fans who won't be quiet when we're on offense and trying to operate. So I don't really care." #Browns QB Baker Mayfield on fans booing him during Sunday's game: "Those are probably the same fans who won't be quiet when we're on offense and trying to operate. So I don't really care."

Case Keenum is making millions as a backup. He can play so that Mayfield can get some rest before the team heads into a bye week. Even with a loss, a 6-6 record would not doom the Browns.

#2 - Joe Flacco, New York Jets

We know Joe Flacco is only a short-term option with the New York Jets. But he did get the start over Mike White and may be the top option if the team wants to let Zach Wilson recover and learn from the sidelines as he works his way back from a knee injury.

But there is truly no logical reason for Flacco to get playing time, even over White. He is nearing the end of his NFL career and the Jets are now 2-8. They may as well give a younger player like White more time because winning right now only hurts their NFL draft stock for next year.

#1 - Trevor Siemian, New Orleans Saints

This may seem like a controversial decision to plenty of NFL fans, but Trevor Siemian threw two interceptions on Sunday and looked shaky as the New Orleans Saints fell to 5-5.

Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport I think the Trevor Siemian experience may be over. I think the Trevor Siemian experience may be over.

Yet this is less about him and more about the fact that the team just signed Taysom Hill to a new four-year extension. Hill can get paid up to $95 million if he gets time as the starting quarterback.

NFL fans have been teased about Hill getting the job for years, and there is no reason why he can't get his shot now. Jameis Winston is out for the year and Siemian showed plenty of flaws on Sunday. Hill can finally get a shot and prove if he is worth the money he is making in the NFL.

