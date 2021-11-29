3 NFL QBs who should be benched after Week 12

The NFL playoffs are fast approaching, leaving no time for subpar quarterback play. Contending teams are relying on their signal-callers to carry a huge load, and several big names struggled in Week 12.

Let's take a look at the NFL three quarterbacks who performed so poorly in Week 12 that it may be time to consider sending them to the bench.

3 NFL QBs who should be benched

#3 - Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield is visibly injured, and it is hard to fathom why he continues to start for the Cleveland Browns. Sunday night saw him finish 18/37 for 247 yards in a game that saw the Browns score 10 points, even though the defense forced four Lamar Jackson interceptions.

Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod The handling of Baker Mayfield's injuries has been baffling and the story of the Browns' 2021 season. The handling of Baker Mayfield's injuries has been baffling and the story of the Browns' 2021 season.

He was limping around on the field and continued to take huge shots due to his lack of mobility. The Browns are now 6-6 and are averaging 10 points per game in the past three weeks.

The Browns have a bye in Week 13, and it would make sense for head coach Kevin Stefanski to let backup Case Keenum assume the starting role during the long break. Mayfield is not going to heal his torn labrum in two weeks, so shutting him down allows the team to compete with one of the highest-paid backups in the NFL. Putting Mayfield back on the field is only hurting the team and Mayfield's own personal NFL future.

#2 - Trevor Siemian, New Orleans Saints

It may officially be time for Taysom Hill to earn his money from the New Orleans Saints. Trevor Siemian has stepped in for an injured Jameis Winston and has lost four straight games.

Siemian went 17/29 for 163 yards in an NFL Thanksgiving blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. He only threw one interception, but did nothing to lift his team over the Bills, who have had struggles of their own recently.

Benching Siemian is all about seeing what Hill can do in the starting role. Because, if he can lead this offense, he can keep the starting job in 2022 over Winston. If not, then the Saints have to figure out a concrete role for him in the NFL.

#1 - Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton truly was benched in Week 12. Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule benched the veteran in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss against the Miami Dolphins.

The move was an easy one as Newton was 5/21 for 92 yards and two touchdowns through the first three quarters. The franchise legend was getting outplayed by Tua Tagovailoa, and it was so bad there was no need to leave him out there to finish the game.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Cam Newton was benched after a tough day against Miami: Cam Newton was benched after a tough day against Miami: https://t.co/2TraD8j3At

The Panthers are now 5-7 and heading into a bye week. That record will keep them in the NFC playoff race once they resume play in Week 14. So what does Rhule do?

Going with P.J. Walker, at least to start, may be the best option. Newton looked atrocious against the Dolphins, and that may explain why he was on the NFL open market for so long this year.

Edited by Windy Goodloe