3 NFL QBs who came close to winning a Super Bowl with two different franchises feat. Brett Favre

Brett Favre got close, but Tom Brady and Peyton Manning did it. They are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history who have won a Super Bowl for two different franchises. They are not, however, the only two quarterbacks who have come close to accomplishing the feat. Peyton Manning isn't even the first Broncos quarterback to come close to the feat, according to Pro Football Talk.

Here are three quarterbacks who came close to duplicating Brady's and Manning's success but fell short.

#1 - Craig Morton - Cowboys and Broncos

Craig Morton with the Denver Broncos - Courtesy of the official Denver Broncos website

According to Pro Football Reference, Craig Morton reached the Super Bowl at the end of the 1970 season. The team had gone 10-4 in the regular season and won their division. They won two playoff games en route to the big game. However, Morton fell short, losing to the Baltimore Colts 16-13.

He went to the Giants in 1974 and played for the team for a few years. In 1977, he went to Denver.

In his first year with the team, he went 12-2 and took the team to the Super Bowl, where the team faced the Dallas Cowboys. The team lost the big game 27-10. Had he played better in the Super Bowls, he may have broken ground as the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two franchises. That said, had he won the first Super Bowl, he may have stuck with the Cowboys much longer.

#2 - Kurt Warner - Cardinals and Rams

St. Louis Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Before landing with the St. Louis Rams, Kurt Warner was a down on his luck undrafted free agent. However, once he finally got a shot with the team, he led one of the most impressive runs by any undrafted player in league history. In 1999, he went to the Super Bowl and defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16.

In 2001, he returned to the big game but fell short, losing to the New England Patriots. In 2008, as a member of the Cardinals, he took the team to the Super Bowl where he faced Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. After an electric fireworks show, the Cardinals ultimately fell short. Warner came close but failed to win a Super Bowl with two franchises.

#3 - Brett Favre - Vikings and Packers

Green Bay Packers 2006 Headshots

Brett Favre won his first Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 1996. Favre and his team defeated the New England Patriots 35-21. In 1997, Favre and his team returned to the Super Bowl but fell short, losing to the Denver Broncos by a score of 31-24. Favre failed to get back to the big game for the rest of his time in Green Bay.

In 2009, as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, Favre took the one-time rival all the way to overtime in the NFC Championship game against the New Orleans Saints. He threw an interception, and the game soon ended. Favre got close but ultimately fell short of duplicating his playoff success in two cities.

