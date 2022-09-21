3 NFL QBs being held back by their coaching staff feat. Mac Jones

For quarterbacks to reach their full potential in the NFL, they often need to be placed in the right situation. Elite talent isn't always enough for a quarterback to thrive, but instead they also need to be surrounded by complimentary players to benefit their skillset and a solid coaching staff.

A flawed coaching staff can sometimes be the downfall of a quarterback's production and development. One of the jobs of the coaching staff is to put their quarterback in the best situation to succeed. Here are three quarterbacks who may be suffering because of their coaches during the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett

Russell Wilson has struggled so far through two games with his new team since being traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 off-season. He has completed less than 60 percent of his passes with just two touchdowns while the Broncos have a 1-1 record.

The coaching staff, and in particular head coach Nathaniel Hackett, could be one of the main reasons why Wilson hasn't looked quite like himself. Hackett, the first-time NFL head coach this year, has made questionable in-game decisions, including mismanaging timeouts and being indecisive in key moments. His inexperience may be negatively affecting Wilson's rhythm.

#2 - Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones and Matt Patricia

The New England Patriots coaching staff took a huge hit when Josh McDaniels left his role as the offensive coordinator to accept the head coaching job of the Las Vegas Raiders. Bill Belichick elected not to hire a new traditional offensive coordinator, but instead would use a unique committee approach to the position.

Belichick's bold strategy may have backfired as the Patriots offense is averaging just 12 points per game so far in the 2022 NFL season and has looked relatively lost at times. Mac Jones has totaled just 465 passing yards and two interceptions so far and doesn't appear to have taken a step forward from his rookie year in the 2021 NFL season. The lack of order at offensive coordinator may have something to do with that.

#3 - Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield via trade with the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL offseason. They were hoping he could elevate them to become playoff contenders, but so far it hasn't worked out that way. The Panthers have an 0-2 record so far to start the year.

While Mayfield deserves part of the blame, maybe head coach Matt Rhule is the bigger problem with the Panthers. He has recorded just a 10-25 record since taking over as the head coach, despite being given several starting quarterbacks to work with and a solid roster around them. Rather than constantly seeking a new quarterback, maybe the Panthers should be looking for a new head coach.

