3 NFL QBs who could lose their starting job in 2022 

Good starting quarterbacks are a rare commodity. This is why NFL teams often break the bank to get their preferred choice. Going by the evidence of the last two seasons, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Los Angeles Rams with Matthew Stafford, both in their first season, their importance is in no way overstated.

However, there are teams that will begin this season with starting quarterbacks who can be usurped for various reasons. We look at the three quarterbacks most at risk of losing their starting position.

Starting QBs who may lose their jobs in the 2022 season

#1 - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

If the question of whether a quarterback starts or not depended only on talent, then Deshaun Watson would not be on the list. He has been brought into Cleveland to be their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. But that ignores the legal peril Deshaun Watson is still in.

Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY All these billionaires falling all over themselves to beg Deshaun Watson to come take their money.



It's as if he's not facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct that contain some pretty horrific accusations.



I know there are no criminal charges. But 22 civil suits.



22. All these billionaires falling all over themselves to beg Deshaun Watson to come take their money.It's as if he's not facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct that contain some pretty horrific accusations.I know there are no criminal charges. But 22 civil suits.22.

Criminal charges against him for sexual harassment have been dropped. But there are still 22 pending civil lawsuits against him for sexual harassment by different women. The NFL will also be investigating him. There is a genuine chance that if the allegations are proven in civil proceedings that it could spell the end of Deshaun Watson in the NFL.

#2 - Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold enters this season as the Carolina Panthers' primary quarterback. He did so last season as well. But his performances were so poor that the Panthers had to take a gamble in getting Cam Newton back to the franchise. Darnold won his job back only when Cam Newton also proved to be monumentally ineffective.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he expects ‘significantly improved’ football from Sam Darnold this year. Carolina will likely add a quarterback in some form but Darnold still in the mix. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he expects ‘significantly improved’ football from Sam Darnold this year. Carolina will likely add a quarterback in some form but Darnold still in the mix.

Last season, Sam Darnold ended with nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions in the 11 games he played. These are not the statistics of a starting quarterback. He may find himself living in deja vu from last season in 2022, if he does not find another level within him.

#3 - Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Drew Lock was never anyone's idea of a starting quarterback yet and was just a makeweight in the trade that brought Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Even last season, he was a backup to Teddy Bridgewater.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer The Broncos announce Teddy Bridgewater will be their starting quarterback, beating out 2019 second-rounder Drew Lock for the job.



Obvious repercussion: If it wasn't clear already, Denver will be in the market for a QB in 2022. The Broncos announce Teddy Bridgewater will be their starting quarterback, beating out 2019 second-rounder Drew Lock for the job.Obvious repercussion: If it wasn't clear already, Denver will be in the market for a QB in 2022.

Pete Carroll reiterated that he believed that Lock could be the starting quarterback but undermined that point when he began his interview by saying how he wanted to bring back Geno Smith. At the moment, Drew Lock is just a placeholder until the Seattle Seahawks find a better option. He is most at risk of being demoted among all those listed here.

Edited by Piyush Bisht