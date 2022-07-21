3 NFL RBs who are criminally underrated in Madden 23 ft. Najee Harris

Each year when the annual Madden player ratings are revealed, it often sparks controversy around the NFL world. Many fans and players will often debate the accuracy of Madden's ratings for certain teams and players each year. Arguments range from how some are overrated while others are underrated based on their recent performances in the real world.

Madden 23 recently began releasing their player ratings for this year's version of the popular video game. To no surprise, there are several players who have been severely underrated. Running backs are one of the positions that have already been released, and here are three who deserve a higher rating than they received.

#1 - Najee Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris

Najee Harris was one of the most productive running backs during the 2021/22 NFL season. He was one of only two players to record more than 300 carries while ranking fourth with 1,200 rushing yards. He is also ranked third among running backs with 467 receiving yards.

Despite his huge rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris received just an 85 player rating in Madden 23. Somehow, the game decided to rate 14 running backs better than Harris, which seems a bit crazy considering his production. For comparison, he received the same rating as Cordarrelle Patterson, who has eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards just once during his nine-year career.

#2 - Antonio Gibson

Washington Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson was one of only seven players to exceed 1,000 rushing yards during the 2021/22 NFL season, ranking sixth with 1,037 yards. He has now accumulated 1,832 rushing yards across two seasons with the Washington Commanders, continuing to improve his game.

NFL @NFL



:

: NFL app Antonio Gibson picking up where he left off. #WashingtonFootball #LACvsWAS on CBS: NFL app Antonio Gibson picking up where he left off. #WashingtonFootball📺: #LACvsWAS on CBS📱: NFL app https://t.co/nJNoqsMXNs

Despite his solid output, Gibson received just an 80 player rating in Madden 23, which seems way too low. They rated 28 running backs better than Gibson and gave AJ Dillon the same rating, who has just 1,045 rushing yards across two seasons.

#3 - D'Andre Swift

Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift has shown impressive versatility across two seasons with the Detroit Lions. Despite playing in a shared backfield, he has recorded 1,138 rushing yards and 809 receiving yards. He ranked fifth among running backs with 452 receiving yards during the 2021/22 NFL season.

Like Gibson, Swift received just an 80 player rating in Madden 23, ranked lower than 28 other running backs. It's hard to justify Swift's dynamic skillset barely cracking the top 30 running backs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far