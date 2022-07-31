3 NFL RBs who could lose their starting job in 2022 season feat. Ezekiel Elliot

Running backs have a relatively short life span in the NFL. The peaks of their careers usually occur within the first few years before most of them suffer a fairly significant drop in their production. The violent nature of the position is one of the biggest contributing factors to this.

The short peak has caused many NFL teams to cycle their running backs, using multiple players to share in the load for their rushing game. Starting running backs often lose their jobs to one of the younger and fresher options on their teams roster who may be capable of providing a spark.

Here are five starters who could be in danger of losing their role during the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Ezekiel Elliot

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot

Ezekiel Elliot has been on the decline for the last few years. After leading the NFL in rushing yards per game in each of his first three seasons, his numbers have regressed over each of the next three years.

The last two seasons have been particularly low by his standards, marking the only two years he has failed to eclipse 100 scrimmgae yards per game and 4.5 yards per touch.

While Elliot has remained the leading rusher for the Cowboys, Tony Pollard was much more efficient during the 2021 NFL season. While Elliot rushed for nearly 300 more yards, Pollard averaged 1.3 more yards per carry and 2.5 more yards per reception.

Pollard's time to take over as the featured back for the Dallas Cowboys may be coming soon.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Interesting comments from #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @nflnetwork , saying that Zeke Elliott “has to be the focus” in the run game. “He has to be the focal point” based on his work in the run game and pass game. “There is room for (Tony) Pollard while Zeke is in there.” Interesting comments from #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @nflnetwork, saying that Zeke Elliott “has to be the focus” in the run game. “He has to be the focal point” based on his work in the run game and pass game. “There is room for (Tony) Pollard while Zeke is in there.”

#2 - Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

While Aaron Jones is the starting running back for the Green Bay Packers, he shared a significant amount of time with AJ Dillon during the 2021 season. Dillon finished the season with four more rushing yards than Jones, but averaged six fewer yards per game.

Jones and Dillon each scored eight touchdowns during the 2021 season, further showing their near-even split in production. Dillon is three years younger than Jones and currently has a much smaller contract, so the Packers may choose to turn the lead position over at some point this year.

#3 - Rashaad Penny

Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny had the best year of his career during the 2021 season. He recorded 749 rushing yards while leading all running backs with an impressive 6.3 yards per carry. His efficiency earned him the starting running back job entering the 2022 NFL season.

Saturday Gameday @SaturdayGameday



#Spartans

#MSU Remember when Kenneth Walker III scored 5 TDs vs Michigan 🤯 Remember when Kenneth Walker III scored 5 TDs vs Michigan 🤯#Spartans #MSU https://t.co/vagJSjRblC

The Seattle Seahawks selected Kenneth Walker with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker was incredible during the 2021 college football season, totaling 1,725 yards and 19 touchdowns while being in the running for the Heisman Trophy.

He has the potential to win the Seahawks' starting job at some point during the 2022 season.

