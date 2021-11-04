3 NFL rookies who have failed to live up to the hype in 2021

NFL rookies are not given the luxury of getting time to adjust to the game like in baseball. That is especially true for first-round picks, who are thrown onto the field right away with the expectations of a franchise upon their shoulders.

This year featured a first-round class filled with quarterbacks seen as franchise saviors. But in general, most NFL first-rounders carry that label.

What follows are three rookies who are not living up to the hype in 2021.

3 NFL rookies not living up to the hype

#3 - Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears moved on from Mitchell Trubisky and brought in Justin Fields as the new quarterback of the future. While he is indeed the starter, his stats are tough to view.

Fields has three touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight total games this season. He has still not hit 1,000 yards and has only eclipsed 200 yards in a game once this year.

Fans can say Matt Nagy is holding Fields back or that the rookie is just not ready. Whatever the case may be, he is not showing up or inspiring much hope given all the hype.

#2 - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins receiver was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. The Dolphins even traded up to get him, expecting Waddle to form a dynamic duo with Tua Tagovailoa.

Will Manso @WillManso What am I missing about Jaylen Waddle’s lack of big plays? It’s not like all of a sudden he isn’t fast and shifty. The Dolphins are using him like he’s Davone Bess. He hasn’t had one “wow” play this season. I don’t understand that. What am I missing about Jaylen Waddle’s lack of big plays? It’s not like all of a sudden he isn’t fast and shifty. The Dolphins are using him like he’s Davone Bess. He hasn’t had one “wow” play this season. I don’t understand that.

That has not yet happened as the quarterback has dealt with NFL trade rumors and the receiver has failed to hit 100 yards in a game this season. The Dolphins were hoping to have what Cincinnati found with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Instead, Waddle is averaging around 50 yards per game and the Dolphins are headed for the basement of the NFL standings.

#1 - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Including Trevor Lawrence on this list could be seen as controversial given he has shown progression this year. However, he was the No. 1 overall pick and has been heralded as a superstar since his high school days.

Lawrence's inclusion just means he has not yet lived up to the hype through Week 8. But he has plenty of time to improve and has a small outside chance for Rookie of the Year honors with a great second half.

He currently has 1,703 passing yards and eight touchdowns through seven NFL games, which is not bad at all.

Hays Carlyon @HaysCarlyon Trevor Lawrence should be in charge of every free agent signing and draft pick this off-season for the #Jaguars . This organization owes that to him. And he can’t be worse at identifying talent. Trevor Lawrence should be in charge of every free agent signing and draft pick this off-season for the #Jaguars. This organization owes that to him. And he can’t be worse at identifying talent.

Getting the Jacksonville Jaguars a few more wins will also help inspire fans and make them believe next year won't be another season solely focused on development instead of victories.

