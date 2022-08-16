3 NFL stars who became starters after excellent preseasons ft. Russell Wilson

The NFL preseason is a chance for teams to see how well their new recruits perform. Whether they’ve acquired them in free agency or through the NFL Draft, these players have a point to prove to coaches and fans alike. They need to show that they belong in the league and that they have the intangibles needed to succeed.

Some of the NFL’s best players have won their starting jobs in the preseason, be it in training camps or in games. Players that could easily have been passed over and then not made it in the NFL.

Here are three NFL stars who became starters after excellent preseasons:

#1 – Terrell Davis

Denver Broncos icon and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis effectively won a roster spot after an excellent preseason. After being drafted in the sixth-round of the 1995 NFL Draft, the former Georgia Bulldog nearly quit football. He was not getting any reps at running back during the preseason.

However, he reversed that decision and got some reps on the Broncos’ special teams unit. He made his mark during a game against the San Francisco 49ers in Tokyo.

Following the Broncos kick off, the 49ers return man was hit hard by Davis, who celebrated and was congratulated by teammates. This impressed Denver’s coaching staff who made him the team’s starter for Week 1.

Davis wouldn’t relinquish the starting role. He went on to win two Super Bowls and an MVP in 1998 after he rushed for over 2,000 yards.

#2 – Victor Cruz

During a 2010 preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets, Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz sealed his spot on the roster. Cruz was an undrafted free agent and managed to put up 145 yards on six receptions, as well as gathering three touchdowns.

The NFL world was buzzing with Cruz’ performance, as he made catch after spectacular catch. Iconic NBA star LeBron James was also full of praise for Cruz:

LeBron James @KingJames Victor Cruz going nuts on the Jets tonight on #MNF . Undrafted rookie from UMass. He's gonna have a job this year for sure Victor Cruz going nuts on the Jets tonight on #MNF. Undrafted rookie from UMass. He's gonna have a job this year for sure

The Giants made sure they held onto him. Despite missing much of his rookie year through injury, Cruz put up back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in 2011 and 2012. 2011 was historic as the Giants, led by Eli Manning, went on to win the Super Bowl.

#3 – Russell Wilson

It may seem hard to believe now, but there was a time quarterback Russell Wilson had to fight for the starting job in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks drafted Wilson in the third-round of the 2012 draft, but he started camp behind Matt Flynn. The Seahawks had paid big money to acquire Flynn during the same offseason.

Some analysts were worried about Wilson’s 5-11 height. But after throwing five touchdowns in the preseason to Flynn’s one, Pete Carroll named him the starter for Week 1.

Wilson, of course, never relinquished the starting role in Seattle, helping the side win their first and only Super Bowl during his second season. He’s been named to nine Pro Bowls in his career so far, and was traded to the Denver Broncos during this offseason.

