3 NFL stars who were caught red-handed cheating on their partners ft. Jay Cutler 

NFL players are constantly in the public spotlight - that's just part of the job. With all the fame and money that comes with being an NFL superstar, there is also the reality that your private life isn't exclusively yours. More often than not, who a player is married to or dating becomes as much of a story as their performance on the field.

Countless NFL players have made news for their off-field antics as opposed to what they have accomplished on the field. In fact, plenty of mediocore players (think Hank Baskett) are better known for who their partner is, and how that relationship ended, as opposed to a big-time catch, throw or tackle.

Here are three superstars who were caught red-handed cheating on their partner.

1 - Jay Cutler

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

Jay Cutler is one of the biggest quarterback enigmas in the NFL. A super talented passer with a great arm, Cutler was destined for big things. Unfortantly, Cutler was never truly able to live up to his potential. Since retiring from football, he has made news about the end of his relationship with wife Kristin Cavallari. According to rumors, Cutler was caught cheating on his wife with a good friend on a family vacation. Cutler and Cavallari have since divorced and he remains in the news about who he is or isn't dating.

2 - Eugene Robinson

Eugene Robinson #41

While Cutler is definitely more famous than former Atlanta Falcons safety Eugene Robinson, Robinson gets the nod for being infamous. The night before the biggest game of his career, Super Bowl XXIII, he was arrested for approaching an undercover police officer and offering her money for a sexual act. Robinson held a press conference where he apologized to his teammates, wife and children. But the damage was already done.

3 - Brett Favre

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

Brett Favre went his entire playing career being loved for the gunslinger attitude he brought to the football field. Favre wasn't afraid to chuck the ball downfield and scramble for the extra yard while taking a big hit. Even if your favorite team was playing the Green Bay Packers, you kind of didn't mind, because he was so easy to root for. Once his career was over, that all changed. In 2008 Favre sent indecent pictures of himself and inappropriate texts to New York Jets gameday host Jenn Sterger. As soon as the news broke, two massage therapists came out and said they received the same texts from the married Hall of Famer.

