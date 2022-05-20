3 NFL superstars who will likely retire in 2023

Every single year, the NFL experiences an influx of incredibly talented and young players. With quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, as well as young defensive stars such as Chase Young and Micah Parsons, the league is in good hands.

Be that as it may, older stars are still very present in the NFL. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Julio Jones, and a long list of veteran players are still dominant. Sooner, rather than later, however, those aforementioned players will ride off into the sunset to be missed by their adoring fans while being remembered in NFL circles for eternity.

This upcoming season should be a special one. But by the time some of the veteran stars have crossed the finish line, a number of them will wave the white flag and pull the curtains down on their career.

Several star players will likely play their final snap in the league this season but who are the top three players that fans should cherish one more time before they likely retire? Keep reading to find out.

# 3 Ryan Fitzpatrick

Los Angeles Chargers v Washington Football Team

Does Ryan Fitzpatrick fit into the superstar category? Well, the now 39-year-old has zero Pro Bowls under his belt, has never been selected as an All Pro, hasn’t come close to winning a Super Bowl, and has never led his team to even a Super Bowl appearance. So when we look at it like that, it’s safe to say that Fitzpatrick wasn't a franchise-level quarterback. However, that doesn't mean he hasn’t put together several terrific years.

On five separate occasions, Fitzpatrick found himself near the top of the passing yards leaderboards, throwing for, at least, 3,000 yards. In 2015, Fitzpatrick was undoubtedly one of the best signal-callers in the league. The veteran QB finished the year with 3,905 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. A few years prior, he led the league with 23 interceptions, proving just how up and down he could be at times.

Loved and celebrated in every stop he's made, Fitzpatrick's career is likely coming to a close next season. After playing in just one game last year for the Washington Commanders, Fitzpatrick is awaiting his next opportunity.

It’s unlikely that an NFL team would be willing to give him a starting job but as a backup, Fitzpatrick would be perfect. Regardless of where he signs next season, expect Fitzpatrick to call it a career at the end of the year.

#2 Jason Peters

Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

Currently sitting by the phone and waiting for it to ring, free-agent offensive tackle Jason Peters has put together a Hall of Fame worthy career. Still, although he’ll likely don a gold jacket by the time he hangs em up, it appears as though he’ll never bring home a Lombardi.

In 17 seasons in the league, Peters has maintained an extremely high level of play. From 2007 to 2016, the former Philadelphia Eagle was selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls. In 2011 and 2013, Peters was an All Pro.

The 40-year-old is now the second oldest player in the league. While he’s still effective, he's clearly lost a step or two.

Ultimately, Peters played solidly during his time in Chicago last season. With Chicago seemingly unwilling to bring the future Hall of Famer back on board, that should tell you all that you need to know about his declining production.

At some point, the phone will ring for Peters and someone will give him an opportunity next season. Be that as it may, it appears incredibly likely that 2022 will be his final in the NFL.

#1 Tom Brady

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jaws around the NFL world hit the ground simultaneously when Tom Brady initially announced his retirement. The sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer made the sudden announcement following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shortcomings in the divisional round against the LA Rams, the eventual champs.

With nothing left to prove, Brady was immediately praised for his endless records. Ultimately, however, roughly 30 days later, Brady realized that he simply had too much left in the tank. Who could blame him?

Baba Yaga @teabee_szn Some of the many great throws by Tom Brady as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. #TomBrady Some of the many great throws by Tom Brady as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. #TomBrady https://t.co/kxYzYhh2Lq

This past season, Brady’s numbers were outrageous:

5,316 passing yards, 43 TDs, 12 INTs

Still, at the age of 44, the window is undoubtedly closing, and Brady’s retirement light is shining brightly. Although he didn’t say when he would officially hang up his cleats, Brady did recently sign a hefty 10-year contract worth $375 million with Fox Sports to become their lead analyst when he does retire. When Brady does decide to call it a career, the NFL will never be the same without him. But if there’s anyone who deserves to kick their feet up and enjoy retirement, it’s Brady.

