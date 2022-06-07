3 NFL superstar WRs entering a contract year in 2022

This NFL offseason has been dominated by superstar wide receivers swapping their long-term teams for a new challenge.

Tyreek Hill left Patrick Mahomes to go to the Miami Dolphins, while Davante Adams bid farewell to the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's 100 days to the start of the NFL season. In 2021 we had 10 players with at least 100 receptions, 2nd most in NFL history(2018). 2 of the top 3 with 100 catches last season, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, were traded away this off season

The trend is here to continue. More superstar wide receivers in the final year of their contracts will swap teams next offseason if they do not agree to new terms with their current franchises. So, it becomes incumbent on their current team to tie them up.

Here is an early look at other NFL superstars who will be in their contract year this season.

Superstar NFL WRs entering final year of their contract

#1 - Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel is still digging in to leave the San Francisco 49ers. Those who know about the contract situation might wonder, if his contract expires at the end of next season, why is he not waiting it out and testing himself in free agency next year?

The 2021 season was a breakout season that cemented his status as an NFL superstar. He is a dual-threat wide receiver who can catch and rush and managed to get into the endzone 14 times last season. He wants to encash that stardom now because he does not know what will come in the future. His current contract will get him $4 million in salary and nearly $1 million in signing bonus for the upcoming season.

#2 - DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Like Samuel, DK Metcalf will earn about $4 million in salary in 2022. Whether he is open to contract negotiations with the Seahawks or looks to sign elsewhere depends on how well the team manages to replace Russell Wilson. With the veteran quarterback leaving the franchise to join the Denver Broncos this offseason, Metcalf no longer has an elite quarterback feeding him passes.





DK Metcalf on his initial reaction to the Russell Wilson trade: "I was very shocked, because I never thought he was going to leave Seattle."

His claim to stardom is dependent on having a good quarterback. He made it to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and last year had 12 touchdowns and will want to rack up the stat sheet ahead of free agency in 2023.

#3 - Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

Hunter Renfrow will earn $2.54 million this year plus a signing bonus before his contract runs out in 2023. He has been vital to the Las Vegas Raiders' offense, especially in the slot.

He had 103 receptions for 1038 yards and made it to the Pro Bowl last season. He had a catch completion rate of 81%, and his nine touchdowns over the season were vital. Renfrow is arguably the best slot receiver in the NFL and will demand a big contract from the Raiders or move on to a team willing to meet his monetary requests.

