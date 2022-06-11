3 NFL superstars who have a wealthy family background 

There are countless stories in the NFL of players who get drafted, get paid, and help lift their families out of poverty. At the same time, others show up to the league with a fortune already to their name.

Is one more noble than the other? That question remains up for debate and likely depends on one's background.

There are noted past examples, with the Manning family easily taking the cake thanks to father Archie having a long career. But what about players currently in the league right now?

Three players in particular stand out as those who entered the league well off and comfortable from a financial standpoint. They have only improved their financial situation since.

#1 Nick Foles

This one may surprise fans because Nick Foles is not someone with a family history in the NFL. Instead, his parents made their fortune in the restaurant business. One report claims his parents sold a restaurant chain for $59 million.

That is a whopping sum of money and rivals what Foles is earning in the league. Yet to this point, Foles has earned over $78 million thanks to some nice paydays after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl glory.

#2 Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey falls under the category of having a dad play in the NFL. His father, Ed, was in the league for over a decade in the 1990s and early 2000s. He has since transitioned into the coaching ranks.

It is safe to say that players in the 90s did not make as much money as today's stars do. However, even one million dollars is a monumental amount of money and the McCaffreys are worth well over that amount.

That meant that a young Christian had a guided path as a star athlete, which saw him go to Stanford before being a first-round pick in 2017.

#3 Kyle Long

The free agent offensive lineman grew up comfortably thanks to his father being legendary NFL player Howie Long. That allowed Kyle and brother Chris to grow up with money and both reach the the league as well.

The Long family was set thanks to Howie's professional career. But he continues to earn even more money after his playing career as an analyst on FOX Sports. The millions he earns there annually would have set up the family for a lifetime if his sons did not decide to enter the NFL just like him.

The unique thing about the Longs is that the two brothers made it to the NFL. The money the family had growing up surely helped their causes in beating the odds and joining the elite fraternity of players to join the most elite football league in the world.

