3 NFL superstars who will serve suspensions during the 2022 season 

The NFL world is waiting to find out whether Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be playing in 2022. Watson is dealing with a series of sexual misconduct allegations, some of which have been settled. Regardless, Watson's standing with fans has never been poorer. Watson will undoubtedly serve some type of suspension in 2022, and he won't be the only NFL superstar to do so.

The NFL is a brand that is acutely aware of its standing in the sports world in 2022. To keep television rights high and advertising rates at a premium, the league needs to show consumers that it cares about the actions of players. While it isn't always easy to see the logic in their moves, the NFL isn't afraid to suspend key players, no matter their stature in the league.

Here are three players who will serve suspensions in 2022:

Calvin Ridley - Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley is one of football's best young wide receivers, whose partnership with tight end Kyle Pitts would have made the 2022 Atlanta Falcons a team to be reckoned with. However, the duo will have to wait another year to play together again, after Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season. Ridley was suspended for betting on NFL games (a total of $1500) and the punishment here does not seem to fit the relataviely small crime. The NFL and gambling go hand-in-hand and Ridley was found to not have any inside information.

DeAndre Hopkins - Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are a team that is in enough turmoil thanks to the organization's relationship with quarterback Kyler Murray. Adding to the Cardinals' woes is that their star receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, will miss the first six games of the 2022 season because of a PED suspension. Hopkins and the team are still trying to figure out exactly what went wrong and he denies taking any kind of illegal supplement. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be in the hot seat in 2022 and not having one of the best in the game for the first six games won't help his cause.

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

One of the most prolific runners and catchers in the league today, Alvin Kamara will miss six games this season due to a battery charge stemming from last year's Pro Browl weekend. Kamara and the Saints will be adjusting to their first season without head coach Sean Payton, and while we don't know exactly when the 6 games will start, not having Kamara's talents on the field will hurt the Saints' chances of making the playoffs in a competitive NFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far