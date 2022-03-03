3 NFL teams that should avoid signing Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is entering the final year of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, making him a trade candidate during the 2022 NFL offseason. The 49ers are unlikely to extend Garoppolo beyond this season, so it would be wise to trade him now and receive something back for him, rather than allowing him to walk for nothing next year.

The main reason why the 49ers are unlikely to extend Garoppolo's contract is because they traded all the way up to the third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance. He was drafted to replace Garoppolo at some point, especially because they surrendered draft capital to acquire him.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, sources tell ESPN. It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month, per sources. 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, sources tell ESPN. It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month, per sources.

If the 49ers make Garoppolo available in the trade market, there will likely be several teams interested. While acquiring a veteran quarterback with Super Bowl experience sounds attractive on the surface, he may not be the ideal fit for certain teams. Here are three teams who would be better off avoiding Jimmy Garoppolo.

#1 - Washington Commanders

Head coach Ron Rivera believes the Washington Commanders will be active in the quarterback market during the offseason. While they could use an upgrade, Garoppolo wasn't significantly better than Taylor Heinicke in the 2021 season. They threw the same number of touchdowns while Heinicke threw three more interceptions and also accumulated almost 300 more rushing yards.

Commanders Nation @WasCommandersCP Ron Rivera’s search for a long-term quarterback continues Ron Rivera’s search for a long-term quarterback continues 👀 https://t.co/Z87eK3Idkm

Both quarterbacks started 15 games in the 2021 season. Garoppolo earned two more wins than Heinicke but did so with a far superior roster. While Garoppolo is an upgrade, it's probably not significant enough to be worth trading for and giving up draft picks.

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are expected to be aggressive in pursuing a quarterback during the 2022 offseason, but it would be wise for them to avoid Garoppolo. Their pair of quarterbacks last season, Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, combined to throw the same number of touchdowns as Garoppolo with more yards and fewer interceptions. Acquiring Garoppolo doesn't solve their issue.

#3 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints would be much better off signing Jameis Winston to a new contract than trading for Jimmy Garoppolo. Winston started seven games for the Saints last season, recording a 5-2 record with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He could likely be signed for a similar price tag and it wouldn't cost them draft picks to acquire him.acquire him.

