NFL Free Agency Rumors: 3 teams that can afford former Las Vegas Raiders WR John Brown

Adding to an eventful week, wide receiver John Brown requested his release from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday and is free to sign anywhere.

Brown is one of the fastest NFL players of his era. He's primarily a deep threat but has worked hard to improve his route running as well. Although he'll have suitors, he'll have to find one that can afford to pay him.

His deal with the Raiders was only $3.75 million. Even if he asks for more, he's bound to find a home rather quickly. All things considered, here are three teams best suited to sign John Brown.

#Raiders WR John Brown requested his release and the team granted it, per source. "Smoke" is back on the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

3 NFL teams that can afford WR John Brown

#1 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have $19.7 million in cap space. Their biggest need right now happens to be at wide receiver.

Marquez Callaway is slotted in to be their number one receiver while Michael Thomas is on the PUP list. Behind him are Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris, who aren't brimming with experience.

Brown is a deep threat, which makes him a great fit in New Orleans. Jameis Winston throws as many good deep passes as any quarterback. Sean Payton is a creative mastermind but needs the right personnel to design creative calls. Brown gives Winston a deep threat and gives Payton a veteran to use in different formations. It just fits.

Holy moly! Marquez Callaway SOMEHOW came down with this for a TD. Jameis Winston with the deep ball. pic.twitter.com/unp5g0y9kM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 24, 2021

#2 - Baltimore Ravens

With $15.2 million in cap space, the Baltimore Ravens are another team in prime position to sign John Brown. The Ravens had bad injury luck this preseason, most notably to their wide receivers, Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman. The latter won't be ready for the start of the season.

Brown spent 2018 with the Ravens. It was one of two seasons where he played all 16 games. If Lamar Jackson wants to take his passing game to the next level, he needs as many pass-catchers as possible. If they bring John Brown in, they'll have him, Brown, Bateman and Sammy Watkins in the fray.

#3 - Detroit Lions

Finally, the Detroit Lions have $15.5 million in cap space. During the cut-week they released Breshad Perriman, which makes their need at wide receiver that much bigger. Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond make up their wide receiver room at the moment.

Jared Goff is in a challenging situation in his first year as a Lion. He had three stud wide receivers at all times with the Los Angeles Rams. Although he isn't much of a deep thrower, Goff is a game manager and needs receivers to get open in the middle of the field. Brown's route running is good enough for him to be Goff's favorite target in no time.

The biggest question would be whether John Brown would want to play for the Lions. The reason he wanted out of the Raiders hasn't been made public yet. Regardless, the 31-year-old speedster will have a home in short order.

