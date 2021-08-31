3 reasons why the Lions released WR Breshad Perriman

The 27-year-old Breshad Perriman was released by the Detroit Lions after signing with the team five months ago. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million guaranteed deal in March, and was expected to be a useful addition to a team devoid of receiver depth.

Perriman, 27, played last season for the New York Jets. The veteran receiver caught 30 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. On that note, here's a look at three reasons why Breshad Perriman was released by Detroit:

First of many cuts this week is a notable one: Lions have released WR Breshad Perriman, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2021

#1 Overcrowded receiving corps

Throughout training camp and preseason, Perriman found himself in a position battling with the likes of Tyrell Williams, Geronimo Allison, Victor Bolden, Quintez Cephus, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy.

This cluttered receiving group, albeit not quite talented, required the Lions to make some cuts to trim the roster down. Perriman failed to showcase any ability to stand out from the aforementioned players, and as a result, was cut from the team before the season.

#2 Perriman's nagging injury

Perriman dealt with a hip injury this summer. Throughout the process of recovery, head coach Dan Campbell noted that the injury could place the receiver's job in jeopardy, saying:

"I don't want to beat a dead horse. I appreciate Breshad," Campbell said Monday. "Unfortunately, he had that hip that took him out a little over a week, or around a week, and we got him back, and we just didn't feel like there was enough there relative of who was left, who we were trying to keep, who could possibly be out there. It just felt like we needed to go another direction."

Availability is paramount, and unfortunately, in Perriman's situation, that cost him a job with the Lions.

#3 Overall poor play throughout camp

As mentioned before, the 27-year-old had a lackluster outing with the Detroit Lions due to a nagging hip injury. He was already on thin ice, joining such a crowded group of guys at the receiver position, so the injury, coupled with less than adequate play, all played a part in his inevitable release from the team.

Breshad Perriman failed to stand out among his competition, and had to deal with the consequences on Monday. The 6' 2" receiver is a free agent, and will look to add depth to a roster that requires him in the upcoming NFL season.

